Precious Ramabulana murder suspect appears in court

The suspect arrested for the murder of Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana appeared in Morebeng magistrate court yesterday and was remanded in custody until 30 January 2020.

The accused, aged 28, is facing charges of murder, housebreaking with intent to rape and rape as well as aggravated robbery, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to SNG this morning, adding that the suspect cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded.

The suspect was arrested for the murder last week, just days after the murder took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 24). The business management student was attacked and raped in her off campus accommodation before being stabbed to death.

The accused, who has a pending rape case against him, was arrested at his parental home in Nyakelang Village, Botlokwa. Police recovered cellular phones which possibly belonged to Ramabulana, blood-stained clothes and a possible murder weapon. He is charged with murder, housebreaking with the intent to commit rape, rape as well as aggravated robbery (cellphone). He has abandoned his bail application and will appear again on January 30, 2020. The police investigations into his possible links to other crimes are still continuing, Naidoo concluded

President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to a village near Makhado in Limpopo on Sunday to visit the family of the slain student. Ramaphosa addressed the media stating that an active record should be kept of all those who are either found guilty or are known to police for crimes against women and children. He added that people convicted of rape should not be released to the public, echoing promises made when addressing protesters in Cape Town in the wake of the murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana in August.