Monday morning news wrap

While much of South Africa began the day dealing with power outages, here’s what’s been happening over the weekend.

Hong Kong marks 6 months of protest

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to mark six months since they first began protesting moves by mainland China to interfere with the semi-autonomous region. While protests have raged across the city for months, yesterday’s events were unusual in that they were carried out with the permission of the authorities. Over the course of the six months, some 6,000 people have been arrested, with particularly violent standoffs having occurred between university students and riot police. Read more: ewn.co.za, scmp.co.za

US Student and Iranian scientist freed in prisoner swap

A Princeton University PhD student, who had been held for three years in Iran on suspicion of being a spy, is in “good spirits” after being freed from Iranian custody, CNN reported an official as saying on Saturday. Xiyue Wang was doing historical research in Tehran when he was arrested on espionage charges in August 2016 and sentenced to 10 years.

Iran released Wang in a prisoner swap between the two countries, with the US freeing Iranian stem cell scientist scientist Massoud Soleimani who was arrested in 2018 in Chicago. Read more: cnn.com, nytimes.com

Cape students unveil race car

Students at College of Cape Town in Athlone yesterday unveiled the racing car they had built at the Killarney Race Track in Cape Town. The team of 20 Automotive Motor Mechanic students had begun the project earlier this year, rebuilding a 1986 VW Jettta. Read more: SABCNews.com

NMU Student wins Stomp Awards

Nelson Mandela University student Luke Rudman’s artwork on the environmental impact of plastic won him first place in the Adult Inspire Through Creativity category at the Stomp Awards in Cape Town. The brought together leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics leaders to seek solutions to the growing issue of plastic waste. Read more: heraldlive.co.za