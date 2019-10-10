Varsity Basketball log and fixtures

All the fixtures starting with today’s games as the tourney heads to finals on Sunday.

Log standings to date:

www.varsitysportssa.com



Round 5 – 10 October 2019

UJ v Tuks 10.10.2019 12:00 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

VUT v NWU 10.10.2019 13:30 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

UKZN v UCT 10.10.2019 16:30 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

Wits v UWC 10.10.2019 19:30 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

Round 6 – 11 October 2019

NWU v UCT 11.10.2019 12:00 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

UWC v Tuks 11.10.2019 13:30 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

VUT v UJ 11.10.2019 18:00 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall, Gauteng

Wits v UKZN 11.10.2019 19:30 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

Round 7 – 12 October 2019

UCT v Tuks 12.10.2019 10:00 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

UWC v NWU 12.10.2019 11:30 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

UJ v UKZN 12.10.2019 14:30 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall

Wits v VUT 12.10.2019 17:30 Wits Multi-Purpose Hall. Game will be televised on Supersport channel 211

Finals – 13 October 2019 at 14:30 at the Wits Multi-Purpose Hall. Game will be televised on Supersport channel 211

