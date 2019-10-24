uYilo offers funding to eMobility projects

More electric vehicles on our roads, efficient ways to charge them and other clever technological solutions form the vision of the uYilo eMobility Programme. To bring this vision closer to reality, the uYilo Kick Start Fund has put out a call for funding applications.

The fund was established to support electric mobility (eMobility) projects by providing funding to applied research and development that could lead to the creation of products or services that can be commercialised to advance the eMobility industry in South Africa. Successful applicants receive up to R500,000 per project for individual projects, and R1million per project for collaborative projects with multiple participants.



Established in 2013, the national uYilo eMobility Programme aims to enable, facilitate and mobilise electric mobility in South Africa. It is partnered with the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and the Department of Science and Innovation, among others.

The Kick Start fund aims to fast track the development processes for projects that have strategic importance to the local eMobility industry value chain. Shortlisted projects will have to show the intent to further develop and commercialise the technology. The funding call is open to all participants within the eMobility innovation value chain. Priority will be given to projects that have established applied research and development in uYilo’s strategic focus areas of energy storage technologies, electric vehicle systems, charging infrastructure within smart-grids, connected car and/or industry projects leading to local manufacturing of a product or service and of supporting public transportation.

For more details and guidelines, please visit the Kick Start Fund page. Applications will close at midday on Friday, November 15.

