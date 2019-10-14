UKZN student’s murder prompts march against violence

The University of Kwazulu Natal (UKZN) suspended all academic activities today (October 14) to mark the tragic death of Simukelo Zondi and a march against all forms of violence took place on campus between 1-2 pm.

Zondi went missing on Wednesday, leading to his girlfriend reporting his disappearance to police. A suspect was taken into custody on Saturday morning after security officers on Westville campus found him close to burning bushes where the victim’s body was found. A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the suspect talking to campus security and confessing to killing a zombie, prompting a warning against sharing videos of suspects before they are questioned by police.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the purported video confession could jeopardise the case against the suspect and anyone found distributing it could be charged for defeating the ends of justice.

A UKZN student arrested on suspicion of murdering Zondi appeared in court today. The case has been remanded until October 21 for a formal bail application. – Read more on the IOL site