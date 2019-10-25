Student news wrap 25/10/19

A round up of stories for and about students

UKZN students develop easy-to-use 3D food printer

Fourth-year students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) have developed a 3D food printer with an innovative improvement on current designs and showed off their creation at the university’s mechanical engineering open day last Wednesday.

Students Nzuzo Nene, Aravind Arunakirinathar and Divya Naidoo sought to improve on the syringe mechanism currently used in food printers and eliminate the need to swap out syringes when food is depleted during the printing process. They developed the desktop 3D food printer with a gear pump extruder that does not need to be swapped out, making the process more efficient. The group also mentioned the potential for 3D printers to be used to combat global food scarcity. – Read more on ITweb

‘Dress code policy’ for Zim female students causes uproar

Responding to a public outcry, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) this week had to clarify that it was not planning to introduce uniforms for female students as a way to avoid sexual abuse. The uproar came after ZGC legal and investigations manager Delis Mazambani was reported last week as having said: “During the weekend, the students can then wear whatever they want, but when attending lectures, they need to be guided on how to dress and this makes it easier for lecturers to pinpoint that according to the university’s policy you are not dressed appropriately.”

SayWhat, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to student reproductive health and safety, reacted to this by stating: “Having a dress code is tantamount to direct indictment that women are being sexually harassed because of the clothes they wear.” ZGC chairperson Margret Mukahanana said the story had been taken out of context and Mazambani had only made reference to the uniform issue as an example during a public lecture. In a statement on Monday, the ZGC said: “A very unfortunate story was conceived in which the Commission is alleged to have recommended a dress code policy for tertiary institutions ostensibly to curb sexual harassment”.

Indian students write exams wearing boxes to avoid cheating

An unusual experiment to prevent cheating at an Indian college came to light when pictures of students writing a chemistry exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in India with boxes on their heads were spread on social media last week. The purpose was to prevent them from copying from each other explained a junior college administrator. MB Satish stated that the school had implemented the anti-cheating technique on an “experimental basis” after hearing of its use elsewhere. He also insisted it had been done with the students’ consent and that they had brought in their own boxes.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

“There was no compulsion of any kind. You can see in the photograph that some students were not wearing it,” he said. “Some who wore it removed it after 15 minutes, some after 20 minutes and we ourselves asked them to remove it after one hour.” School officials have since confirmed that they are no longer implementing this method during exams. – Read more on the BBC news site