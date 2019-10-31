Sandile Ndlovu murder accused arrested

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Sandile Ndlovu. Though there have been reports that he has been denied bail, he is set to appear in court for the first time today. Police confirmed that the suspect was arrested in Pinetown on Monday (October 28) and was found in possession of Ndlovu’s phone and a knife.

Ndlovu died after being stabbed and having his skull cracked open in a lecture hall on September 9. The student’s death sparked protests and raised questions as to why the university was reluctant to release CCTV footage and details on what had happened.

The news of an arrest has come as relief for his parents but Tshepo Mokoena, Ndlovu’s uncle said that once again there were differing stories after the investigating officer told them the suspect had been denied bail and remanded in custody, but police said he was yet to appear in court. The Durban University of Technology (DUT) confirmed that a team of private investigators had been appointed to assist with the murder investigation and they had made a positive breakthrough, leading to the arrest. – Read more on the Sowetan Live site

UPDATE: The case has been remanded to November 6 for bail consideration, according to Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.