Rugby Sevens 2019 kicks off

Rugby sevens starts today at the Pirates Club in Greenside Johannesburg. Defending champions UP-Tuks will be looking to hold onto their title with the incentive of becoming the first team to win back-to-back tournaments. This year also sees a women’s category for the first time as UJ, UP-Tuks, UKZN and UFH women vie for the maiden title.

Round 1 – Friday October 4

UP-Tuks vs UFH at 09:00
Kovsies vs Wits at 09:22
UJ vs UCT at 09:44
Madibaz vs NWU at 10:06
Maties vs WSU at 10:28
UWC vs CPUT at 10:50

Round 2 – Friday October 4

UP-Tuks vs Wits at 11:12
Kovsies vs UFH at 11:34
UJ vs NWU at 11:56
Madibaz vs UCT at 12:18
Maties vs CPUT at 12:40
UWC vs WSU at 13:02

Round 3 – Friday October 4

UP-Tuks vs Kovsies at 14:08
Wits vs UFH at 14:30
UJ vs Madibaz at 14:52
NWU vs UCT at 15:14
Maties vs UWC at 16:20
CPUT vs WSU at 16:42

Women’s Rugby 7’s fixtures:

Round 1 – Friday October 4

UP-Tuks women vs UKZN women at 13:24
UJ women vs UFH women at 13:46

Round 2 – Friday October 4

UP-Tuks women vs UJ women at 15:36
UKZN women vs UFH women at 15:58

Round 3 – Saturday October 5

UP-Tuks women vs UFH women at 11:23
UKZN women vs UJ women at 11:45

Tickets to the #Varsity7sFest on 4-5 October 2019 at Pirates Club, Greenside can be purchased via the Varsity Sports App (iOS and Android) or at varsitysportsa.plankton.mobi

All matches televised on Supersport Channel 211

Courtesy Varsity Sports

