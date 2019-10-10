NSFAS staffers nabbed for fraud

Three employees at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) office in Wynberg were arrested yesterday for fraud. In a statement confirming the arrests, the NSFAS said: “The employees were arrested on allegations of fraud relating to diverting student allowances to their personal accounts”. It added that it was working with the police and the investigation is ongoing.

The institution also warns applicants that there is a scam where people are posing as NSFAS officials and asking for fees to be paid to complete applications. It confirmed that applications are 100% free. Students are encouraged to apply via smartphone but if unable to do so, can apply at any National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) office countrywide or at any Vodacom Teacher Training and Development Centre.

Suspicious activity can be reported on the NSFAS fraud hotline “Vuvuzela”, on toll-free number 0860 247 653. Alternatively you can SMS “Call-back” to 30916, or email nsfas@thehotline.co.za.