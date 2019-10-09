Kenyatta University closes amid fees protests

Kenyatta University, which has its main campus in Nairobi, has been closed until further notice following student unrest earlier this week. Protesting students engaged the police in running battles within the institution and outside, disrupting traffic. In an apology issued to the public, university management attributed the unrest to students wanting an extension on the deadline for fee payments, which was meant to be today (October 9). Management also stated that only a few students caused disruptions while the majority went about their business as per usual.

Closure of the University pic.twitter.com/kI8xwvITI8 — Kenyatta University (@KenyattaUni) October 8, 2019

According to sources, students were also demonstrating against the suspension of students and student leaders, charges on supplementary exams and the retrenchment of more than 700 casual workers without notice. Other grievances included the increase of graduation fees without the student body being informed and student ID’s not being replaced after students had paid the required fees. – Read more on the Nairobi News site