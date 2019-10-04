Fledgling fashionistas invited to apply for 3 year bursary

South African fashion and media personality Noni Gasa, who co-owns the Design Academy Of Fashion (DAF) in Cape Town, has introduced the Noni Gasa Bursary, which will give one student the chance to pursue a three-year diploma in fashion next year.

The winning candidate will get full tuition fees and living expenses covered for three years, worth a total value of R460,000. This is broken down into a monthly stipend of R5,000 towards transport and accommodation in Cape Town, a Woolworths food voucher of R1,000 a month as well as unlimited mobile data from Rain for three years. Elna will supply top-of-the-range sewing machines and an overlocker. Textbooks and art kits are also covered. Previous design experience is not a requirement but applicants will have to demonstrate their creativity and flair by submitting a trend storyboard and hand-drawn sketches of their original designs. DAF is also the only southern African school to be selected for the prestigious Gucci Fellowship, a group of 12 global institutions that are official feeder schools to Gucci. This means that one third-year graduate from DAF will be given an opportunity to intern for 12 months at Gucci’s design headquarters in Rome each year.

Applications close on October 30 and the winner will be announced on November 7. You can fill in the application online. – Read more on the City Press site