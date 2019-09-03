Win R3K with new DigsConnect app!

Student accommodation listing website Digsconnect.com launched their new app this week and to celebrate they are giving away a R3,000 in cash for one lucky winner.

To enter the competition, you just need to follow these steps:

Download the app (available free on Google Play and the Apple Store).

Find a digs you like and screenshot it.

Post the picture on social media and tag your dream digs mate.

Include #DreamDigs and the DigsConnect account. (You can use Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. All entries go into the same draw so you can increase your chance of winning by using all three platforms.)

About DigsConnect

Since the launch of the DigsConnect.com website in January 2018, the startup has grown to list nearly 80,000 beds in more than 15 locations across South Africa.

The company made headlines in August last year when it dropped R10,000 in R10 notes on UCT’s campus, and then again in March 2019 when the company announced they had raised R12 million, one of the biggest seed rounds ever raised in South Africa. DigsConnect.com has also become the accommodation partner for multiple private colleges including Varsity College.

The company, which was just announced as a finalist in the Southern Africa startup awards, has taken the next step in its evolution this week by launching its new website, updated branding and launching an app.

“It’s a surreal experience,” says co-founder Greg Keal. “I remember when we first registered the site as students at UCT, and the first few listings were going up on the platform. We’re now a team of nine people with tens of thousands of students accessing our platform every month.”

The app has been built internally by the DigsConnect.com tech team. Co-founder Brendan Ardagh says “We spent ages interviewing devs, and we’ve been extremely selective in our hiring processes. This means that we’ve assembled a world class engineering team who’ve built an incredible app and web platform. I’m so proud of the work we’ve all put into this, especially our our app lead Tristan, and I can’t wait for everyone to download the app and see what we’ve been doing!”

Keal added that their data engineers have been restructuring the database to support all added functionality on the new DigsConnect.com.”

The app launch will coincide with the start of the season at DigsConnect.com. Essentially, this is when most students start looking for accommodation for the following year, and when landlords and private res’s start listing their rooms. A large part of the platform rebuild is aimed at vastly improving the experience for landlords, private res’s and estate agents.

Google play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digsconnect.digs_connect

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/za/app/digsconnect/id1471879480

