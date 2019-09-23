Varsity women’s football round up

Results from all the games played since last Thursday. Who made it to the final?

Round 1 – Thursday September 19

Two wins and two draws as the teams faced off at the Fanie Du Toit sports grounds in Potchefstroom.

UFS Kovsies 2 – CUT 0

UKZN 2 – UZ 0

UJ 1 – UWC 1

TUT 1 – UP-Tuks 1

Round 2 – Friday September 20 (morning)

UWC thrashed UKZN, scoring 10 goals in their match in round 2. TUT managed half as many as they beat CUT with 5 goals to none.

UFS Kovsies 1 – UP-Tuks 0

UWC 10 – UKZN 2

UJ 3 – UZ 0

TUT 5 – CUT 0

Round 3 – Friday September 20 (afternoon)

Friday’s afternoon games continued the goal fest as three teams managed to win by 6 goals a piece.

UP-Tuks 6 – CUT 0

UWC 3 – UZ 0

UJ 6 – UKZN 0

TUT 6 – UFS Kovsies 0

Round 4 – Saturday September 21

UWC did it again putting 7 goals in the net against UFS Kovsies and securing their spot in this year’s finals.

UZ 1 – CUT 0

UP-Tuks 4 – UKZN 0

TUT 1 – UJ 0

UWC 7 – UFS Kovsies 0

TUT will meet UWC in the Final on September 26 at Mafikeng Stadium at 15:30 ahead of the Men’s Final between TUT and NWU at 18:00. Both games will be televised on Supersport 4.

Courtesy Varsity Sport