Varsity women’s football round up

Results from all the games played since last Thursday. Who made it to the final?
Round 1 – Thursday September 19
Two wins and two draws as the teams faced off at the Fanie Du Toit sports grounds in Potchefstroom.
UFS Kovsies 2 – CUT 0
UKZN 2 – UZ 0
UJ 1 – UWC 1
TUT 1 – UP-Tuks 1
Round 2 – Friday September 20 (morning)
UWC thrashed UKZN, scoring 10 goals in their match in round 2. TUT managed half as many as they beat CUT with 5 goals to none.
UFS Kovsies 1 – UP-Tuks 0
UWC 10 – UKZN 2
UJ 3 – UZ 0
TUT 5 – CUT 0
Round 3 – Friday September 20 (afternoon)
Friday’s afternoon games continued the goal fest as three teams managed to win by 6 goals a piece.
UP-Tuks 6 – CUT 0
UWC 3 – UZ 0
UJ 6 – UKZN 0
TUT 6 – UFS Kovsies 0
Round 4 – Saturday September 21
UWC did it again putting 7 goals in the net against UFS Kovsies and securing their spot in this year’s finals.
UZ 1 – CUT 0
UP-Tuks 4 – UKZN 0
TUT 1 – UJ 0
UWC 7 – UFS Kovsies 0
TUT will meet UWC in the Final on September 26 at Mafikeng Stadium at 15:30 ahead of the Men’s Final between TUT and NWU at 18:00. Both games will be televised on Supersport 4.
Courtesy Varsity Sport