Varsity Football semi-finals

Who made it to the finals? Read on to see which teams triumphed at the UWC Sports Stadium last night.

TUT 3 – UP-Tuks 2

It came down to penalties, but TUT once again got the better of rivals UP-Tuks to clinch Thursday’s Varsity Football semi-final. TUT now have four straight wins against their Pretoria neighbours and a fifth straight Varsity Football final awaits. The Red Machine started the match the better of the two outfits, settling into the blustery conditions at UWC Sports Stadium but failed to create clear openings. It was UP-Tuks that opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. The second half proved a cagey affair with TUT pushing hard but UP-Tuks’ rearguard holding firm. They were rewarded in the 80th minute with a long-ranger to level matters. Cue penalties. Ncube showed why he already has a goalkeeper of the tournament award and a professional contract signed. He saved UP-Tuks’s opening spotkick from Khwinana and two others from The Stripe Generation’s star performers Tlou and Tsambo and to give TUT the best chance possible of defending their title.

Scorers at full time:

TUT 1 Mogau Mphahlele UP-TUKS 1 Jerry Tlou

FNB Player of the Match: Sabelo Tsambo (UP-Tuks)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Mogau Mphahlele (TUT)

TUT: 20. Sikhumbuzo Ncube (GK), 3. Rorisang Rapelang (capt), 5. Mogau Mphahlele, 16. Boipelo Molale, 2. Tumelo Mphela, 24. Jim Naselele, 6. Thuso Mlamla, 13. Lebogang Phatlane, 21. Tlotlo Afrika, 10. Thabiso Lebitso, 15. Ronald Mabasa. Replacements: 25. Kgaratlo Phatsoane (GK), 4. Wisdom Mathebula, 8. Tebogo Lekaba, 11. Moses Lehlomela, 12. Loatile Tlholoe, 17. Brian Tshoba, 22. Ogorositswe Tabane. Coach: Bushy Moloi

UP-Tuks: 16. Giovanni Idi (GK), 7. Jurgen Booysen, 5. Simbongile Njokwe (capt), 23. Chinedu Okolo, 3. Sabelo Tsambo, 20. Katlego Motlhatsang (capt), 11. Lebohang Montueli, 26. Mathuane Selotola, 24. Jerry Tlou, 10. Mogau Khwinana, 9. Nhlanhla Mabaso. Replacements: 18. Tyler Den Heyer (GK), 2. Tobatsi Roets, 4. Edward Rankwe, 8. Wandile Dlamini, 14. Ross Marshall, 15. Siphamandla Ntuli, 25. Sive Mfala. Coach: Tlisane Motaung

NWU 1 – UWC 0

NWU shocked table-toppers UWC at their ‘Operation Room’ on Thursday evening. The second game of the semi-final double header started like a house on fire. Even the rain couldn’t douse this intriguing encounter. With no clear goal scoring opportunities opening up, the battle in the midfield was the only thing entertaining in the first half. The wet surface also played a role in players slipping, misdirecting passes and committing unplanned fouls. With a place in the final to play for against defending champions TUT, the second half had to live up to the expectations. The game looked destined for a penalty shootout but things changed in the referee’s optional time. Lindani Nkabinde broke the hearts of UWC with a cracker of a shot from 25 yards which left Leak well beaten. The home crowd were stunned and the home players were stunned but as the final whistle went the Noble Boys from North-West University celebrated a first-ever Varsity Football final, and the opportunity to make history.

Scorer:

UWC 0 NWU 1 Lindani Nkabinde

FNB Player of the Match: Sandile Mdluli (UWC)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Aidan Leak (UWC)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Lindani Nkabinde (NWU)

UWC: 1. Aidan Leak (GK), 5. Clinton Herwel, 24. Abdel-Hakeem Mohamed, 6. Luke Vester, 9. Emmanuel Sebareme (capt), 26. Sandile Mdluli, 15. Kyle Segers, 10. Stefan Stuurman, 21. Siphosethu Meveni, 17. Leandro De Sousa, 7. Jaydan Petersen. Replacements: 27. Ryan Ramandh (GK), 2. Azola Ntsabo, 4. Linamandla Mchilizeli, 11. Charlton Fritz, 14. Deflandre De Lange, 23. Bulelani Ngidi, 25. Dawood Lawrence. Coach: Stanton Smith

NWU: 28. Luzuko Jevuka (GK), 22. Lesego Motsepe, 3. Wandile Luvuno, 2. Tholinhlanhla Masuku, 8. Kananelo Motsoeneng, 7. Paseka Matsheka (capt), 5. Sibusiso Ndlovu, 6. Lindani Nkabinde, 23. Simphiwe Mlangeni, 24. Mandisi Gadla, 11. Kagiso Moshotetsi. Replacements: 27. Kagiso Ramadivhane (GK), 4. Gift Mogorosi, 9. Adam Fynn, 12. Bongani Taaibosch, 16. Israel Matshane, 21. Banele Hlophe, 25. Hope Moeng. Coach: Karabo Masehela

The final between TUT and NWU will be played at the Mafikeng Stadium on September 26 at 18:00. The match will be televised on Supersport 4.



Courtesy Varsity Sports.