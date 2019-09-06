Varsity Football round 7

Last night’s action saw teams fight it out for a spot in the top 4.

UWC 3 – NWU 2

UWC beat NWU to edge ahead of the Mafikeng outfit and secure a repeat in the semi-finals next week, joining UP-Tuks in the last four. The first half was tightly contested and scoring chances were few but the home side took the lead with a header just before half time. NWU were making themselves vulnerable as they pushed hard after the break and paid the price when Jaydan Petersen pounced to make it 2-0. The game seemed done and dusted but Karabo Masehela’s boys had other ideas. First, left-back Kananelo Motsoeneng hit a cracker of a free kick to make it 2-1. NWU grabbed their second when Israel Matshane pickpocketed Matebese to make it 2-2. The game looked like it was going to end in a stalemate but UWC managed one last goal, to make it 3-2 on the night.

Scorers:

UWC 3 Clinton Herwel, Jaydan Petersen, Leandro De Sousa

NWU 2 Kananelo Motsoeneng, Israel Matshane

FNB Player of the Match: Clinton Herwel (UWC)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Aidan Leak (UWC)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Leandro De Sousa (UWC)

TUT 3 – CUT 0

TUT found the form which had deserted them in the last three weeks to beat CUT in Bloemfontein and secure a semi-final place. With only pride to play for, CUT started the game in calm fashion. Despite consistent pressure from the home side, TUT took the lead in unconventional fashion when Tlotlo Afrika pounced on a long throw to fire into the top left corner and ignite his side’s hopes of a semi-final berth. CUT nearly pulled one back just before the half-time break, but Tsietsi Ramosedi’s well-weighted freekick eluded everyone in the box. After the hour mark, Ronald Mabasa was rewarded for his persistence, heading in a rebound and handing TUT a two-goal cushion. With only a handful of minutes remaining, substitute Moses Lehlomela put the game beyond the home side’s reach and secured TUT’s place in the semi-finals.

Scorers:

CUT 0

TUT (1) 3 Tlotlo Afrika, Ronald Mabasa, Moses Lehomela

FNB Player of the Match: Tlotlo Afrika (TUT)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Keitumetse Mabathoana (CUT)

UKZN 2 – UJ 1

UKZN put paid to UJ’s slim chances of reaching the Varsity Football 2019 semi-finals by recording their first win of the season in Soweto. The Orange Army committed a foul in the first five minutes of the game and it proved costly when visiting captain Lungani Nhlengethwa dipped the freekick underneath Alan Mabuza for a surprise opener. The hosts controlled the midfield and create half-chances but nothing came of them. UKZN delivered a gut punch with another freekick at the 63 minute mark. UJ finally got the opening they craved, when Lebone Lephiri looped a well-directed header over Thandolwakhe Radebe to reduce the deficit but did not have the legs to pull the game back.

Scorers:

UJ 1 Lebone Lephiri

UKZN 2 Lungani Nhlengethwa, Bongumenzi Zulu

FNB Player of the Match: Siphamandla Sosibo (UKZN)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Thandolwakhe Radebe (UKZN)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Bongumenzi Zulu (UKZN)

UP Tuks 1 – UFS 0

UP-Tuks had to rely on an own goal by UFS to walk away with a 1-0 victory and secure their playoff place at the Tuks Stadium. The heat was turned up significantly in the lead up to the clash as both teams were pinning their hopes on a win in order to qualify for the semi-finals. The first half was packed with action and although both teams took several shots only two apiece were on target and the teams headed into the half-time break all square. It would take the entire 90 minutes until a goal found the back of the net and it was a disaster for Kovsies as captain Gauta Mokati steered a shot from substitute Tobatsi Roets past his own goalkeeper for an own goal that allowed the Stripe Generation to win 1-0.

Scorer:

UP-TUKS 1 Gauta Mokati own goal UFS 0

FNB Player of the Match: Nhlanhla Mabaso (UP-Tuks)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Obakeng Seekoei (UFS)

In next week’s semi finals, UP Tuks host TUT at home and UWC take on NWU at home.

Courtesy Varsity Sport