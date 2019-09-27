TUT women make it six in a row for Varsity Football cup

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) scored their sixth Varsity Women’s Football title; first coming back to draw 1-1 in regulation time against University of Western Cape (UWC) before winning the penalty shootout 4-1.

UWC started the final the better of the two teams, controlling the bulk of possession and territory in the opening quarter of the match at NWU-Mafikeng Stadium. In the 18th minute, UWC’s pressure told though as Janice Smith side-footed home making it 1-0 to the underdogs. After the goal, TUT got a foothold in the game without really threatening the UWC defence and ended the first half 1-0 behind. Their luck changed in the 43rd minute as UWC goalkeeper Regiri Ngobeni spilt the ball and Magaia made no mistake into an unguarded goal. The game stalled for 15 minutes after TUT’s goalkeeper, Loretta Mokoena, was injured and ended 1-1 forcing a penalty shootout. Hildah Magaia replaced Mokoena in goal for the penalties and became the hero. She saved UWC’s third penalty from Zondi (after Smith hit the upright with the first) and then Khwinana buried the decisive fourth as TUT won the shootout 4-1 to claim an unprecedented sixth straight Varsity Women’s Football title.

Scorers:

TUT 1 Hildah Magaia

UWC 1 Janice Smith

TUT win penalty shootout 4-1

FNB Player of the Match: Molatelo Kobo (UWC)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Loretta Mokoena (TUT)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Hildah Magaia (TUT)

TUT: 27 Loretta Mokoena, 2 Rofhiwa Dzivhani, 19 Amanda Molefe, 4 Nokwanda Shabangu, 9 Gabonnelwe Kekana, 8 Katlego Khwinana, 13 Pontsho Moshidi, 3 Lerato Williams, 5 Senamile Zulu, 6 Nomhle Sangweni, 7 Hildah Magaia (captain).

Replacements: 10 Lucky Mmakola, 11 Tshegofatso Aphane, 12 Nthabiseng Hlangoane, 14 Salome Dikgale, 17 Mildred Nathane, 21 Lebogang Kotelo, 25 Lesego Mashifane. Coach: Sipho Mabuza

UWC: 1 Regiri Ngobeni, 14 Nolubabalo Sishuba, 17 Bongeka Gamede (captain), 4 Simnikiwe Mhlakaza, 7 Antonia Maponya, 9 Khanya Xesi, 15 Sinegugu Zondi, 10 Babalwa Mngxunya, 3 Molatelo Kobo, 18 Janice Smith, 13 Mbaliyethu Mhlongo.

Replacements: 25 Londeka Khawula, 11 Morongwa Sekgobela, 12 Holofelang Manyama, 20 Keletso Boshomane, 24 Tshegofatso Senanya. Coach: Thinasonke Mbuli

Courtesy Varsity Sports