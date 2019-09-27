Student news wrap 27/09/19

News for and about students.

DUT and UKZN lose students to stabbing assaults

Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (September 21), two weeks after being stabbed in a lecture hall on campus. DUT vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu held a media briefing last week after the institution was accused of not providing video footage of Ndlovu’s stabbing. Mthembu stated that the prime suspects in the case could only be students. He added that although the cameras where the incident took place were not working at the time, DUT had provided the police with footage from other cameras in the vicinity. DUT’s management council is also said to have allocated R30 million to security upgrades for the university.

Sinethemba Ndlovu, a student from the University of Kwazulu Natal (UKZN), was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 22), while returning from a function where she had worked as hostess. She was stabbed twice and died in hospital. A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder. Ndlovu’s aunt has dismissed claims that Ndlovu was raped stating that the man had made advances to her and she had refused him in front of his friends. The institution has decided to suspend academic activities tomorrow in light of Ndlovu’s death. – You can read more on both incidents on the Times Live site and the IOL news site

Indonisian Universities could face charges for student rallies

This week, universities in Indonesia have been informed that they could face criminal charges for encouraging student rallies. They would also be held liable for any damages to public facilities or losses to the state. Thousands of Indonesian students have been protesting the revisions of several laws and a new law that would criminalize unmarried and gay sex that was due to be passed on Tuesday (September 24). The changes include a possible jail sentence for helping to terminate a pregnancy and penalties for insulting the president. Rallies in the capital Jakarta and several other regions turned violent as police used water cannons and teargas to disperse demonstrating students. Students were also battered with clubs and at least one student was shot and killed. While parliament decided to postpone passing the new penal code, the delay may only last a week as Indonesia’s new Parliament will be sworn in at the start of October – Read more on the CNN news site and the Antara.com site

Parliament hears call to make campuses safer as violence escalates

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has issued a call for a Ministerial Commission to be created for universities and colleges to bring an end to violence on campuses. This comes after a wave of student killings and other violence on campuses around the country. Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology Blade Nzimande, several vice-chancellors, and others have agreed that the problem needs further investigation.

Speaking to the press, the minister said earlier this week that while it was important to ensure the safety of students, security companies could not take over the role of police. He added that he would soon engage with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) to address increasing violence on campuses. “A lot of the security companies are not trained or have experience in crowd control, and PSIRA are concerned about this,” he said. Nzimande also addressed the unrest at Unizulu, where a local satellite police station was set alight after student Msawenkosi Nxumalo was shot. “Unizulu students have highlighted the vulnerability of students living off campus and a shortage of sufficient and safe student housing on the university campus.” He said R235m had already been transferred to Unizulu to begin construction of new accommodation for 3,500 students over the next three years.

In case you missed it…

UCT Ikeys defend their World University Rugby Cup title

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Ikey Tigers secured their second successive World University Rugby Cup title. They beat Bordeaux University 17 -3 in the final on Monday (September 23) at the Kamiigusa Stadium in Japan. The Ikeys squad were also unbeaten throughout the tournament. The Japan tour was fully funded by money raised by the Club’s volunteer, player and supporter community. – Read more on the News 24 site