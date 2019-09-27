NWU’s Noble Boys clinch Varsity Football cup in last minutes

The Noble Boys of North West University (NWU) were last night crowned the 2019 Varsity Football champions to claim their first title after beating Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in a hard-fought final in Mafikeng.

After a wary start, the only openings either team created were from long-range potshots and misdirected crosses. Neither side could convert despite some close calls and the first half ended goalless. Things came crashing down for TUT in the second half as two of their players (including the captain) were sent off. Initially, the defending champions held strong as NWU struggled to work out how to overcome nine men. They finally got it right in the 84th minute when Adam Fynn showed fine control to chest the ball, turn his defender and whip in a cross which Lindani Nkabinde steered home.

Scorer: NWU 1 Lindani Nkabinde TUT 0

Dismissals: Thuso Mlamla, Rorisang Rapelang

FNB Player of the Match: Lindani Nkabinde (NWU)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Adam Fynn (NWU)

NWU: 28. Luzuko Jevuka (GK), 22. Lesego Motsepe, 3. Wandile Luvuno, 2. Tholinhlanhla Masuku, 8. Kananelo Motsoeneng, 7. Paseka Matsheka (capt), 5. Sibusiso Ndlovu, 6. Lindani Nkabinde, 9. Adam Fynn, 24. Mandisi Gadla, 11. Kagiso Moshotetsi.

Replacements: 27. Kagiso Ramadivhane (GK), 4. Gift Mogorosi, 12. Bongani Taaibosch, 16. Israel Matshane, 21. Banele Hlophe, 23. Simphiwe Mlangeni, 25. Hope Moeng. Coach: Karabo Masehela

TUT: 20. Sikhumbuzo Ncube (GK), 3. Rorisang Rapelang (capt), 5. Mogau Mphahlele, 16. Boipelo Molale, 2. Tumelo Mphela, 24. Jim Naselele, 6. Thuso Mlamla, 10. Thabiso Lebitso, 21. Tlotlo Afrika, 13. Lebogang Phatlane, 15. Ronald Mabasa.

Replacements: 25. Kgaratlo Phatsoane (GK), 4. Wisdom Mathebula, 8. Tebogo Lekaba, 12. Loatile Tlholoe, 17. Brian Tshoba, 22. Ogorositswe Tabane, 23. Tshepiso Mnisi. Coach: Bushy Moloi

Courtesy Varsity Sports