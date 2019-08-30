Varsity Football round 6

It’s heating up! Round 6 results from around the country.

UWC 2 – TUT 1

Defending champions TUT suffered their second straight defeat when UWC beat them at their Bellville fortress.The much-anticipated clash got off to a blistering start with the home side scoring in the seventh minute. The visitors replied with a goal of their own and ended the first half 1-1. The Red Machine came out in full force, suggesting they were likelier to gain the lead. UWC’s Jaydan Petersen had other ideas though and slid a calm side-footer behind the line in the 72nd minute to seal the win.

Scorers:

UWC (1) 2 Clinton Herwel, Jaydan Petersen

TUT (1) 1 Thuso Mlamla

FNB Player of the Match: Clinton Herwel (UWC)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Abdel-Hakeem Mohamed (UWC)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Thuso Mlamla (UWC)

NWU 1 – CUT 0

NWU dumped CUT out of playoffs contention by winning in Mafikeng and moving joint-top after Thursday’s Round 6 action. Both teams created chances throughout the game but it was to be NWUs’ night. Banele Hlophe, NWU’s ‘Super-ub’, came off the bench for the second time this season to score and put them top of the Varsity Football 2019 table with one round to play.

Scorer:

NWU 1 Banele Hlophe CUT 0

FNB Player of the Match: Banele Hlophe (NWU)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Kananelo Motsoeneng (NWU)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Wandile Luvuno (NWU)

UFS 2 – UJ 1

Looking to carry over the momentum from the TUT match, UFS started in menacing fashion in Bloemfontein to consolidate their semi-finals hopes. The visitor’s defence stood tall as but could not stop the hosts from taking a narrow lead into the interval. UJ continued to search for an equaliser but were unlucky not to find the back of the net. Shortly after the hour mark, Angelo Arendse swivelled in the opposition box and calmly passed the ball into the net to extend the home side’s lead. UFS held on for a victory that made them joint table-toppers with NWU.

Scorers:

UFS 2 Siphelele Ngwenya, Angelo Arendse

UJ 1 Thapelo Madrati own goal

FNB Player of the Match: Siphelele Ngwenya (UFS)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Alan Mabuza (UJ)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Angelo Arendse (UFS)

UP Tuks 3 – UKZN 0

UP-Tuks reaped the benefits of an unexpected home advantage against UKZN in a match that was moved from Durban due to unforeseen circumstances. The first half saw incredible action but the score remained 0-0 with both teams desperate for a positive result. The opening 15 minutes of the second half was much the same until UP-Tuk scored two quick goals. It would take a further 28 minutes for the Stripe Generation to strike again finishing off a wounded UKZN who remain bottom of the log.

Scorers:

UP-TUKS (0) 3 Mathuane Selotola 2, Jerry Tlou UKZN 0

FNB Player of the Match: Philakahle Dlamini (UKZN)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Mathuane Selotola (UP-Tuks)

