Varsity Football round 5

Results from last night’s games.

NWU-Mafikeng 1 – UJ 0

The electric atmosphere at UJ’s Soweto Campus Stadium was a fantastic catalyst for a great match up between the Orange Army and NWU Mafikeng. Though both teams had chances, the score at half time remained 0-0. The complexion of the game changed two minutes into the second half, when NWU scored and silenced the home crowd. Both goalkeepers continued to perform beyond expectation, making it hard for either side to get close to the goal posts. Despite a last ditch attempt, UJ could not find the back of the net and allowed NWU to walk away with 3 points.

Scorer: UJ 0 NWU 1 Mandisi Gadla

FNB Player of the Match: Lindani Nkabinde (NWU)

Debonairs Real Deal Save of the Match: Alan Mabuza (UJ)

MTN Moment of Brilliance: Mandisi Gadla (NWU)

UFS 2 – TUT 0

Defending Varsity Football champions TUT faced a tough game at the Shimla Park stadium. UFS initially struggled to deal with pressure but the hosts took advantage of their first clear opportunity to slot the ball into the bottom corner. Soon after, the boys from Tshwane went close to an equaliser, but Mabasa’s header went wide. UFS made it two for the home side at the half hour mark and continued their form in the second half. A series of fouls resulted in 2 TUT players going into the referee’s book. The visitors could not come back and ended up losers for the second week running.

Scorers:

UFS 2 Siphelele Ngwenya, Dylan O’Brien TUT 0

FNB Player of the Match: Thapelo Madrati (UFS)

Debonairs Real Deal Save of the Match: Nelson Chauke (UFS)

MTN Moment of Brilliance: Dylan O’Brien (UFS)

UP-TUKS 2 – CUT 1

UP-Tuks grabbed three valuable log points as they scored on either side of half-time to register an important win against CUT. The first half could best be described as frantic as both teams threw everything at each other but it was UP Tuks who scored first. It took the home team only eight minutes into the second half to get their second goal of the match.The second half may have started with a bang, but it fizzled into a bit of a lullaby as neither team really threatened to score despite the constant and upbeat cheering of the vocal supporters. CUT was determined to leave their mark on proceedings, however, and duly scored via Mothusi Madilola in added time.

Scorers:

UP-Tuks 2 Nhlanhla Mabaso, Mogau Khwinana

CUT 1 Mothusi Madilola

FNB Player of the Match: Katlego Motlhatsang (UP-Tuks)

Debonairs Real Deal Save of the Match: Thabo Samuel (CUT)

MTN Moment of Brilliance: Mogau Khwinana (UP-Tuks)

UWC 3 – UKZN 0

UWC made it two wins out of two at home by beating UKZN, a team whose off-field issues seemed to impact their on-field performance. Uncertainty was evident in the visitors game but playoff-chasing UWC were in no mood to be merciful and took advantage of the disorganised visitors when striker Leandro de Sousa rose high and buried a well-taken header in the 20th minute. The game slowly opened thereafter with both sides finding their feet. The home side managed 2 more goals but UKZN squandered their chances. UWC comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to enhance their playoffs hopes, leaving UKZN rooted to the bottom of the log.

Scorers:

UWC (1) 3 Leandro de Sousa, Jaydan Petersen 2

UKZN (0) 0

FNB Player of the Match: Siphosethu Meveni (UWC)

Debonairs Real Deal Save of the Match: Aidan Leak (UWC)

MTN Moment of Brilliance: Jaydan Petersen (UWC)

Courtesy Varsity Sport. Catch up on the coming fixtures