Varsity Football round 4

All the results from last night’s action.

NWU-Mafikeng 1- UP-Tuks 1

Thursday evening’s clash at NWU-Mafikeng was set to be a classic, but neither team seem to have the recipe for success in this round. UP-Tuks drew first blood on the brink of half time, silencing the cowd as Tuks goalie Giovanni Idi had pulled off three crucial saves earlier. A substitution made the difference for the Noble Boys and Banele Hlophe levelled matters at the hour mark. The game remained one-apiece, leaving the hosts frustrated as they have yet to beat UP-Tuks during Varsity Football action.

Scorers:

NWU Mafikeng 1 Banele Hlophe

UP-Tuks 1 Lebohang Montueli

FNB Player of the Match: Mandisi Gadla (NWU Mafikeng)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Banele Hlophe (NWU Mafikeng)

UJ 2- UWC 2

UJ and UWC delivered goals and feistiness in their clash last night. UWC took the lead in the first 10 minutes under a partly cloudy sky at the Soweto Campus stadium. UJ kept on pushing and creating chances but got no reward as the first half ended 1- 0. The second half saw the men in orange equalise but also squander chances and this looked fatal when UWC took the lead again with 20 minutes left. Buoyed by the crowd, UJ refound their momentum in the closing stages, scoring another equaliser with 5 minutes left.

Scorers:

UJ 2 Moagi Makhoane, Preston McKay

UWC 2 Abdel-Hakeem Mohamed, Luke Vester

Dismissals: Ryan Ramandh (UWC); Lesego Sebetlela (UJ)

FNB Player of the Match: Preston McKay (UJ)

Debonairs Real Deal Save of the Match: Clinton Herwel (UWC)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Preston McKay (UJ)

UKZN 1 – TUT 1

UKZN halted TUT’s Red Machine in Pietermaritzburg on a chilly night in Pietermaritzburg. Despite being on opposite ends of the current standing, Thursday’s game was a clash of champions – UKZN as 2018 USSA champions and TUT as defending Varsity Football title holders. UKZN broke through to score in the second minute and held onto their lead for the rest of the first half. The Red machine regrouped and came back strong, levelling the score seven minutes into the second half. The game ended one-all, meaning the title favourites dropped their first points in the competition and failed to defeat UKZN for the second consecutive time.

Scorers:

UKZN 1 Bongumenzi Zulu

TUT 1 Thabiso Lebitso

FNB Player of the Match: Nkosinathi Sibeko (UKZN)

Debonairs Real Deal Save of the Match: Thobani Maseko (UKZN)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Thabiso Lebitso (TUT)

CUT 2 – UFS Kovsies 0

The first ever Bloemfontein Derby in Varsity Football was worth the wait as CUT and UFS delivered in front of a packed house. In the initial stages, CUT showed more vigour, but UFS soon settled down to test the host’s defence. Just before the half-hour mark, UFS had a shot on goal which flew wide, allowing CUT to take the lead almost straight after. A second goal sealed the win and sees CUT leapfrog their crosstown rivals on the table.

Scorers:

CUT 2 Itumeleng Chelopo, Mothusi Madilola

UFS 0

FNB Player of the Match: Mpho Molwatse (CUT)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Thabo Samuel (CUT)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Oratile Mothibedi (CUT)

Courtesy Varsity Sports. Check out next’s weeks fixtures