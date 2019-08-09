Varsity football round 3

Results from last night’s matches around the country.

UWC 2 – CUT 0

Home comforts made all the difference for UWC as they got their first win of the season. Both sides worked to produce chances but went into half time 0-0. Clinton Herwel put the home side into the lead with a header and Stefan Stuurman sealed the win with a moment of brilliance, beating Samuel from outside of the box to make the score 2-0.

Scorers:

UWC 2 Clinton Herwel, Stefan Stuurman

CUT 0

FNB Player of the Match: Siphosethu Meveni (CUT)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Thabo Samuel (CUT)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Clinton Herwel (UWC)

UFS 0 – UKZN 0

UKZN got themselves on the Varsity Football 2019 points table after holding UFS to a stalemate in Bloemfontein. Both sides began the game in lively fashion, but it was the visitors who provided the initial scares. The game continued to flow, offering chances that neither side could convert and ended in a 0-0 final score.

UFS 0 UKZN 0

FNB Player of the Match: Thobani Maseko (UKZN)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Nelson Chauke (UFS)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Obarate Saila (UFS)

UP-Tuks 0 – UJ 4

UJ claimed the first blowout win of Varsity Football 2019 as they overcame a hapless UP-Tuks at the Tuks Stadium. The first half proved to be a tug-of-war between the Gauteng giants as both teams had opportunities to score but neither could convert. Tragedy struck for the University of Pretoria after the match resumed and their captain planted an own goal into the net. UJ were ruthless in attack with another goal coming in the 56th minute. Two more goals saw UJ keep a clean sheet for the first time in their history as they claimed an emphatic win over UP-Tuks.

Scorers:

UP-Tuks 0

UJ 4 Simbongile Njokwe own goal, Junior Makhubele 2, Nkosinathi Sibiya

FNB Player of the Match: Nkosinathi Sibiya (UJ)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Alan Mabuza (UJ)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Junior Makhubele (UJ)

TUT 2 – NWU 1

Playing on neutral ground for the first time, both teams played out a cagey first half. While the second half carried on much the same, the game came to life with 15 minutes to go. Thuso Mlamla opened the scoring in the 76th minute with a 30m piledriver worthy of the moment of brilliance award he received. TUT doubled their lead in the 83rd minute. NWU threw everything at TUT and their reward came when Simphiwe Mlangeni side-footed home to make it 2-1. TUT held on through a nervy finish to claim their third win on the trot.

Scorers:

TUT (0) 2 Thuso Mlamla, Ronald Mabasa

NWU (0) 1 Simphiwe Mlangeni

FNB Player of the Match: Thabiso Lebitso (TUT)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Thuso Mlamla (TUT)

Courtesy Varsity Sports

Check the fixtures for next week’s games.