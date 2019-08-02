Varsity football Round 2

Results from last night’s games.

UP-Tuks 2 – UWC 1

UP-Tuks got their 2019 season going with a win at home. They went 2-0 up before former tourney winners UWC pulled a goal back in the second half. This is the second loss for UWC but they play at home next week and look to change that when they play CUT.

Scorers:

UP-Tuks 2 Siphamandla Ntuli, Tobatsi Roets

UWC 1 Stefan Stuurman

FNB Player of the Match: Katlego Motlhatsang (UP-Tuks)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Ryan Ramandh (UWC)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Siphamandla Ntuli (UP-Tuks)

NWU 1 – UFS Kovsies 1

Thursday’s clash between NWU and UFS ended in a 1-1 draw.Simphiwe Mlangeni scored first just before the hour mark but UFS fired back with an equaliser from Thembinkosi Gwala to stun the vociferous home side crowd.Both teams were happy to share the spoils and are joint-second on the table.

Scorers:

NWU 1 Simphiwe Mlangeni

UFS 1 Thembinkosi Gwala

FNB Player of the Match: Sibusiso Ndlovu (NWU)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Nelson Chauke (UFS)

TUT 2 – UJ 0

TUT caught UJ cold in their clash in Soweto, scoring within two minutes of the start. Four minutes later it was 2-0 to the visitors. UJ spent large portions of the second half in TUT’s half, but ultimately had nothing to show for it. TUT held on and the victory puts them top of the table.

Scorers:

UJ 0

TUT 2 Ronald Mabasa, Thabiso Lebitso

FNB Player of the Match: Boipelo Molale (TUT)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Thabiso Lebitso (TUT)

UKZN 1 – CUT 3

With the game looking destined for a draw, CUT broke the hearts of the UKZN team and their faithful by claiming a dramatic victory in Durban. The visitors scored first and held on to their lead til half time. The men from KZN came out fighting to score in the 64th minute. UKZN continued to press forward and were nearly rewarded but the game ended 1 all. The home side’s lack of concentration in added time saw CUT snatch all three points by scoring in the 91st and 95th minutes.

Scorers:

UKZN 1 Bongumenzi Zulu pen

CUT 3 Phiwokuhle Mpalala, Keitumetse Mabathoana, Mothusi Madilola

FNB Player of the Match: Mpho Molwatse (CUT)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save of the Match: Thandolwakhe Radebe (UKZN)

MTN Pulse Moment of Brilliance: Keitumetse Mabathoana (CUT).

Courtesy Varsity Sport

Check out the fixtures for next week’s games.