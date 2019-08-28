Student news wrap 28/08/19

News for and about students in South Africa.

New law clamps down on false credentials

Lying about your qualifications on a CV or online profile could now land you in jail. The National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act came into force this month and is aimed specifically at bogus education institutions and people claiming qualifications they do not have. Anyone found guilty could face a jail term of up to five years. According to the law, it is a criminal offence if anyone “falsely or fraudulently claims to be holding a qualification or part-qualification registered on the NQF [National Qualifications Framework] or awarded by an education institution, skills development provider, QC or obtained from a lawfully recognised foreign institution”. The law also aims to clamp down on illegal institutions offering bogus degrees. The operators of such bogus institutions also face jail terms of up to five years under the new law. – Read the full article on the Business Insider site

Search continues for missing UCT student

Cape Town police have requested help from anyone who may know the whereabouts of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a University of Cape Town (UCT) student who was last seen at around 1.30pm in the Claremont area on Saturday (August 24). Mrwetyana lives at Roscommmon House on Main Road in Claremont, which is a university residence. She has a nose ring and was last seen wearing brown corduroy pants and carrying a black handbag. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Claremont police at 021 657 2240/43 or 079 894 1563. They can also contact the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882 or 08600 10111. #BringNeneHome.

UFH’s Alice campus on early recess after protests

After being shut down due to water shortages, University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus re-opened last week Monday (August 19) only to close again later in the week after protests disrupted classes. Five students were injured when clashes broke out with security and police last Tuesday. The Eastern Cape health department reported that live rounds were used on students, an allegation that has been vehemently denied by both police and security companies. Protests flared up after the vice-chancellor failed to address why the university was not helping students file their appeals after being rejected for NSFAS funding. While the campus was shut down, students were filmed chasing two cows, hacking meat off the still living animals before butchering them. Three students were also arrested for breaking into a kitchen and allegedly stealing chicken before setting it alight. After a week of violence and disruptions, the university was shut down for early recess until September 2.

Fak’ugesi Festival 2019

Sub-Saharan Africa’s one of a kind digital arts focused festival is returning for its sixth year. The Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival will run from August 30 to September 8 in Johannesburg. Wits University’s Tshimologong Innovation Precinct and partners will be at the heart of this year’s festivities. Attendees can expect a line-up that explores screen-based digital creativity in gaming, virtual reality, mixed reality cinema and animation. Highlights include a conference which will bring attention to the challenges of creative and digital entrepreneurship within the 4th Industrial Revolution in Africa and the annual and much-loved Fak’ugesi Digital Africa Residency, which will bring together aspiring young digital artists from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. – Get more details on the Fakugesi site.

#FeesMustFall protester’s house arrest terms ease up

Bonginkosi Khanyile has had a small reprieve on the terms of his three-year house arrest for his part in the #FeesMustFall protest . The department of correctional services has relaxed the conditions of his house arrest from ‘high risk’ to ‘medium risk’. Previously Khanyile had police officers visiting his house every day to check his whereabouts. He also had to visit the correctional services offices every month to be assessed, given counselling and provide a record of his community service work record. Now police will check on him monthly and he will visit the correctional services offices for assessments after every three months. The rest of the conditions of his house arrest still stand, including eight hours of community service a month. Khanyile said that however small the victory might appear, it was a big deal for him. He told the Mail & Guardian that “When they say now you are medium risk, to others it means nothing but it means a lot because the conditions were much harsher under high risk.” – Read the full article on the Mail & Guardian site.