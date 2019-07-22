Teargas fired as DUT protests disrupt classes

Classes at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) were disrupted this morning as the student representative council (SRC) led a march to deliver a memorandum to the vice-chancellor and university management

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances, accommodation, the release of supplementary results and issues with registration were listed in a memorandum. Campus radio station DUT FM reported that the SRC had already met several times with university management in recent days but those meetings had not yet yielded results.

The SRC also repeated calls for the removal of the university’s private security company. The SRC had first called for the company’s removal after two security guards were implicated in the fatal shooting of student Mlungisi Madonsela on campus during protests in February. The calls were revived and a separate investigation requested after the National Prosecuting Authority last month let the two off due to lack of evidence.

The group of about 200 students then marched from where they had gathered at Cane Growers’ Hall on the university’s M L Sultan campus to deliver it to the vice-chancellor. Armed police stopped the protesters from entering Steve Biko Campus and would only allow student leaders through. Police then fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, DUT’s journalism programme Journalism Iziko reported.

At the time of publishing, DUT had yet to release a statement regarding the matter. – Read more on the DUT journalism page