TeamSA brings home 18 medals

South Africa finished in 10th position at this year’s Summer Universaide and most of the athletes were welcomed home at OR Tambo International Airport this morning (July 17).

Team SA excelled in Napoli and more than doubled University Sport South Africa (USSA) president Ilhaam Groenewald’s prediction of eight medals. The team finished with 6 gold medals, 8 silver and 4 bronze. The tally of 18 medals compares with South Africa’s Rio Olympic tally of 10 medals, which is the most the country has ever won. Considering SA came in at 44th at the previous Universaide, the 10th place finish by the university students was an impressive achievement.

Africa had its best result in this year’s competition with the continent registering a total of 26 medals altogether, beating the previous-best total of 22. The second-best African side was Morocco, which finished 32nd overall, followed by Algeria at 40th.

Japan and Russia finished joint top of the table with 82 medals each, followed by the US on 53 medals. The next summer Universaide edition will be hosted by Chengdu in China from August 8-19, 2021

Full medal breakdown:

Gold:

Tayla Lovemore (Women’s swimming for the 100m Butterfly and 50m Butterfly, also setting a new SA record)

Tatjana Schoenmaker (Womens swimming for the 100m Breaststroke and 200m Breaststroke)

Zane Waddell (Men’s swimming for the 50m Backstroke)

Milton Kekana (Men’s athletics for the 10,000m race)



Silver:

Men’s rugby sevens team (Angelo da Silva, Lungelo Gosa, Johann Hein Kritzinger, Eugene Robert Hare, David Cary, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Rohaan Peter Adams, Jacobus Stephanus Smit, Edwin Douglas van Rooyen, Gustav Zacharias Erlank, Bernard Juan van der Linde, Diederik Frederik Oberholzer.)

Zeney van der Walt (Women’s athletics for the 400m Hurdles)

Sokwakhana Zazini (Men’s athletics for the 400m Hurdles and 4x400m Relay)

Alfred Rantso Mokopane (Men’s athletics for the 3000m Steeplechase)

Michael Chederick van Wyk 2 (Men’s athletics 100m and Men 200m)

Edward Isaacs (Men’s athletics 4×400 Relay)

Mosimanegape Kefilwe Mogawane (Men’s athletics 4×400 Relay)

Busani Zakhithi Nene (Men’s athletics 4×400 Relay)

Bronze:

South Africa Women Half-Marathon Team

Adriaan Wildschutt (Men’s athletics 10,000m race)

Ashley Fergus Smith (Men’s athletics 3,000m Steeplechase)

Edward Isaacs (Men’s athletics 400m)

