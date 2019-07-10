Student news wrap 10/07/19

News for and about students.

Varsity student sues his mom for tuition and expenses

As reported in the Rapport newspaper, a university student from Johannesburg is suing his mother for R14,655 a month to cover his expenses including food, accommodation and tuition. The first-year student, who lives with his father, had allegedly not applied for any bursaries.

His mother, who earns a salary of R27,000 a month and pays R3,000 towards his expenses had “no idea” why her son believed she could afford to give him that much money. The student allegedly told his mother that she had supported his older brother as a student and he expected her to do the same for him. – Read more on the Times Live site

Student activists play key role in Hong Kong protest success

After weeks of protests involving close on two million people, a controversial extradition bill, which would force people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face trial, has been declared ‘dead’ by leader Carrie Lam. Students were at the forefront of protests and wanted a face-to-face meeting with Lam to air their grievances but that meeting never took place. Now officials have admitted that universities are key to reaching out to Hong Kong’s disaffected youth. “They realise that young people feel they have nothing to lose and will continue to oppose the government,” said student studying at Hong Kong University. One student union leader said the way things unfolded during the protests called for an open and approachable attitude as the way forward. Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with a “one country, two systems” formula which allows freedoms not found in mainland China, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary. – Read more on the University World News site

Chinese students forced to look beyond US universities

The Trump administration’s tariff war on China is forcing Chinese students to look elsewhere to continue their studies. Visa delays, the risk of being shut out of research projects and safety concerns are some of the reasons for the dip in student applications. Countries such as Canada and Australia stand to benefit from the exodus. While US universities will be hit by the financial loss as students go elsewhere, the president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said students and faculty felt “unfairly scrutinised, stigmatised and on edge because of their Chinese ethnicity alone”. Increased scrutiny is being prompted by a rising number of students being co-opted by foreign intelligence while studying in the US, according to the state department. – Read more on the Mail & Guardian site

Siyabulela Booi is a young chef from Gugulethu who will be heading off to France on a six-week bursary this month. Two and a half years ago, Booi signed up for the Amy Foundation’s Youth Skills Development (YSD) Hospitality Programme and began interning at hotels to gain experience. The Vineyard Hotel in Newlands recognised his potential and offered to sponsor Siyabulela by paying 50% of his expenses for a three-year diploma course at the South African’s Chefs Academy (SACA). Booi continued working at the hotel while studying and was offered the bursary to France after completing his second year. When he returns, Booi plans on studying further and would like to own his own restaurant one day. – Read more about his story on the Amy Foundation site and get more information on all courses offered.