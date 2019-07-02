All systems go for the 30th Summer Universiade

The 30th Summer Universiade kicks off tomorrow (July 3) and #TeamSA is rearing to go. The games will be held in Napoli, Italy from July 3 – 14. The event brings together university student-athletes from all over the world every two years and has a Summer and Winter edition.

In this year’s event, almost 6,000 athletes from 112 countries will compete across 18 sports. While Russia, the US and Japan have some of the biggest teams, Monaco is sending just one athlete. Saudi Arabia is sending female athletes for the first time, and Kosovo is making its Universiade debut. Another first will be electronic sensors installed in athletes’ socks to register scoring kicks automatically for the taekwondo competitions. Half of the participants and officials will be housed in two cruise ships which have been converted to include everything one might find in a traditional athletes village

South Africa, which first participated in the 1993 edition of the games, will have both men’s and women’s teams taking part in athletics, archery, football, rugby sevens, swimming and tennis this year. University Sport South Africa (USSA) president Ilhaam Groenewald, believes that TeamSA can win at least eight medals and improve on the five medals won in Taipei two years ago. You can view the full list of the South African team – Read more on the FISU site.