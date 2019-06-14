Youth Day events 2019

Commemorates 43 years since the Soweto Uprising of 1976, this year ‘s Youth Day is themed: “25 Years of Democracy: A celebration of youth activism”. To mark this important day, we’ve put together a list of some of the Youth Day events that you can catch in major centres.

President’s address on Youth Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the National Youth Day event at the Peter Mokaba Cricket Club in Polokwane, Limpopo on Sunday June 16. He will also engage with the youth in a Youth Development and Career Expo. During Youth Month agencies such as the National Youth Development Agency will host a number of youth expos, dialogues and youth entrepreneur hubs to showcase opportunities available to young people. You can see the list of Youth Day and Youth Month events here.

Cape Town

Fashion Swop Shop – Bring your quality clothing, accessories, shoes and bags to swap at Fashion Exchange Swap Shop. You can browse and swop as you like. There will also be a make-up artist giving touch-ups and advice. Baked goods and warm beverages will be on sale.

Saturday 15 June, 12pm–3pm for free at Grind 4 Truth, 1 Somerset Road, Green Point.

Fun run to Give A Child A Smile

This year’s Youth Day Miles for Smiles aims to pay for 10 facial reconstructions through Operation Smile, which provides surgical care to children with a cleft lip or palate. Registration opens at 9am and the 5km fun run kicks off at 10am. There are prizes, a free buff for all online entries and professional timing (so you get your medical aid points) and every finisher will receive a sports drink. Dogs on a leash are welcome.

Sunday June 16 2019. Casual entries are R70 each while corporates pay R1500 for a team of up to 20. Join the fun at NSRI Station 18, Beach Road opposite 6th Avenue, Melkbosstrand

Bring n braai with Brewers Co-Op

Brewer’s Co-op, is hosting a bring-and-braai on Sunday. You can put your meat on the coals and bring your own cutlery and crockery. Seating is indoors. The fire will be ready between 3pm and 5pm and everyone helps with braaing. There will be 16 beers on tap, and craft cider and gin and tonic, or bring your own wine for R30 corkage. It’s best to make a reservation for big groups.

Sunday June 16 1pm–8pm for free at Brewers Co-op, 135 Albert Road Woodstock.

Johannesburg

Soweto Food Market

You can enjoy the 2nd annual Box Shop June 16 Food Market in Vilakazi Street this Sunday. The market will feature 22 stalls including traditional cuisines, hot authentic beverages, fashion, accessories and jewellery. There will also be activities, live music, performances and art installations. Sunday 8am – midnight. Vilakazi St, Soweto

‘Walking Tall’ at the Wits Origins Centre

Discounted entrance all day and a physical theatre performance by the Walking Tall Educational Theatre Project. Through movement, the show deals with the ancient history of humankind – illustrating the story of how life and humankind developed from shared ancestors into the diverse group of beings living on earth today. View more details here.

Visit Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum

This weekend is a fitting time to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in 1976 by visiting The Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum situated in Orlando West, Soweto, on the site where the young Hector Pieterson was shot and killed.

Open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Entrance is R 30 per person. Contact 011 536 0611 or visit the website.

Durban

BAT Centre Youth Day Celebration

Coast II Coast returns to the City of Durban with an exciting line-up that showcases hip hop and gqom, Music genres on the same stage, at the BAT Centre. Check the centre’s Twitter profile for more info.

June 15 from 12am – 5pm at the BAT Centre. Entrance fee is R30 at the door.

Abaqulusi Youth Festival Vryheid

The festival aims to promote and support local artists, the creative industry and tourism. The entertainment programme includes music and dance, arts and crafts and other local products an outdoor area for food and drink. On Sunday June 16 from 10am. Book at Computicket Tickets from R 80 – R 200. Cecil Emmett Rugby Stadium, Vryheid

Port Elizabeth / Nelson Mandela Bay

Youth Day Explosion

Zazu Entertainment Presents Youth Day Explosion

DJ Line up: Executive, Muzero, Liam, Eclipse and Chansa.

Half price happy hours will run from 8pm to 10pm with drinks specials: R5 shooters, R10 Tequila, R15 Beers and Ciders (Selected), R30 for a double vodka, gin, brandy or rum with mix, R40 for cocktails & jam jars.

On Sunday for there will be a half price outfits between 8pm and 9pm. Entry: R30 before 10pm and R50 after. Doors open from 8pm til 3am