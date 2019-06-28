Student news wrap 27/06/19

News for and about students in South Africa.

Academic transformation laggards face court threat

Universities that fail to comply with an advocacy group’s request for employment demographics may face legal action. Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) board chairperson Reginald Legoabe said the threat was an attempt to compel universities to act on gender transformation, City Press reported yesterday. According to a 2016 study African women only make up 7.4% of top management in the higher education sector, well below employment targets. Legoabe said that last week they had begun to request data from 26 universities and they hoped to complete the process by the end of this week. – For the full story and some good infographics go to City Press

Reserve Bank offers bursaries

To address a severe shortage of skills, the Reserve Bank is accepting applications for it’s 2019 bursary scheme. Students who obtain good results in matric/Grade 12 and who want to study in fields relevant to the bank will qualify. Examples of subjects are Economics, Actuarial Sciences, Mathematical Statistics, Information Technology, Finance, Law and Accounting. Bursary holders will also have work opportunities during vacation breaks. The closing date for applications is 30 September 2019 and you can learn more about the bursary and how to apply on the Reserve bank website.

UCT experiment to track ocean plastic pollution

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is conducting experiments to get a clearer idea of how much plastic waste comes from the land and ends up on beaches. Professor Peter Ryan, who is leading the research, explained that the big discrepancy in numbers relating to the amount of plastic in the ocean led him to doing it. The experiment entails releasing labelled pieces of plastic and then searching for them along nearby beaches. The public can do their part by reporting if they find of any of these items, all of which are numbered and have contact details. You can listen to the interview and read the full article on the Radio 702 site

Waitress who scored R18,000 tip wants to carry on her studies

Waitress Ayanda Ndlovu said was nearly in tears when she found out that she received a tip of R18,000 for her “amazing service”. The tip was left by an anonymous patron. Ndlovu has been working at the Beerhouse in Fourways for two years. She was unable to finish matric due to lack of funds and has decided to use the money to do so before pursuing her dream of becoming a paramedic. – Read more on the News 24 site