Student news wrap 20/06/19

News for and about students around the word.

DUT res goes up in flames

An electrical fault was found to be the reason for a fire that broke out at a Durban University of Technology (DUT) mixed student and tenant residence on Monday night. The fire started on the 13th floor and quickly spread through parts of the building. Students and tenants stuck on the sixteenth floor were eventually rescued with a crane by firefighters. In all, more than 300 students were evacuated with some treated for smoke inhalation. The university confirmed that no one was seriously injured and all affected students were transferred to other residences. – Read more on Times Live

Security guards cleared in DUT student shooting

In other news from DUT, the National Prosecuting Authority has found the the security guards arrested for the fatal shooting of a student to be not guilty due to lack of evidence. The incident took place in February and led to the university being shut down. Business administration student Mlungisi Madonsela was hit by a stray bullet during protests and later died from his wounds in hospital. Protesting students condemned the use of live rounds and claimed that no warning was given before the shooting began. – Read more on IOL

Wits SRC implements ‘destress zones’ to manage exam anxiety

Students at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) were greeted with jumping castles and candy floss during their recent exams. This was in response to what student representative council (SRC) president Sisanda Mbolekwa, called “a state of emergency” after three students committed suicide last year and the SRC dealt with reports of as many as seven attempts a week. The SRC introduced the “destress zones” to give students a break from the pressures they faced and a chance to spend time with others going through the same thing. Explaining their reasoning, the SRC said they had taken their cue from mental health experts. “Once you release a certain endorphin it makes you feel lighter; it makes you feel better and you don’t sit with these deep, dark thoughts.” – Read more on Mail & Guardian

Harvard says no after student’s racial slurs surface

Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of last year’s Parklands school shooting in the US and the only pro-gun activist among the survivors, has had his acceptance at Harvard revoked after a 2017 video posted on Twitter showed him and others sharing racist and anti-semetic messages. When the university asked for an explanation, Kashuv could not give them one and said his past racist statements were simply meant to be “as extreme and shocking as possible”. He admitted that his comments were idiotic and callous. Sharing an email from Harvard, which said the school “takes seriously the qualities of maturity and moral character”, he stated that Harvard deciding that someone can’t grow, especially after a life-altering event like the shooting, was deeply concerning. – Read more on Vice News

Window(s) closed as CERN opts for open souce

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has decided to “take back control” of its computing activities by going fully open source. The decision comes after Microsoft revoked the research organisation’s academic status, increasing CERN’s licencing costs by as much as 10 times. CERN, best known for it’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC), has begun its first migrations and aims to provide a roadmap for other institutions to follow. – Read more on ITweb