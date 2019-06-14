Student news wrap 14/06/19

News for and about students…

TUT students held hostage and robbed on bus

A group of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students were held hostage on Friday (June 7) after a group of people stoned the bus transporting them in Pretoria North and forced it to stop. Five suspects entered the bus and threatened the driver and students with guns before robbing them of cellphones, laptops and money. The suspects fled on foot and police are investigating a case of armed robbery, though no arrests have been made as yet. – Read the story on the Pretoria North Rekord site

UFS resumes training amid security concerns

The University of the Free State (UFS) said on Monday that it was resuming training at the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital, where training had been suspended over the weekend following an attack on a doctor. Staff and students had protested the week before, citing safety concerns after a discharged patient allegedly attempted to rape a medical intern earlier in the week. The protests ended when David Motau, the head of the Free State department of health, assured protesters that plans to increase security were being put in place. Despite this, another attack occurred on Saturday when a female doctor was accosted and robbed at gunpoint in the hospital parking lot. UFS said training would resume after the health department presented a more extensive security plan including improved transport for students to and from the facility. – Read the full story on Daily Vox

Trade union plans new university and schooling system

Trade union Solidarity has announced plans to roll out a R4.5 billion ‘network of work’ project called the Solidarity NetWork. The aim of the project will be to build alternative educational and work opportunities. Plans include a comprehensive alternative school system, a training college, a university, financial aid for education, a youth movement, a network of occupational guilds, mentorships, job placement, protection in the workplace, and continued education.

Plans to develop a comprehensive alternative Afrikaans school system would also allow for a comprehensive Afrikaans world-class private educational pipeline, according to the union. The group has been highly critical of employment and youth initiatives launched by the government, saying they were discriminatory because whites were excluded from taking part. Dr Dirk Hermann, chief operations officer of Solidarity stated that this investment is a ‘strong political point of view’ with the message that ‘we shall stay here and plan for the next generation’. – Read the full article on BusinessTech

UP lecturer to chair SA BRICS Academic Forum

University of Pretoria (UP)’s head of political sciences, Professor Siphamandla Zondi, has been appointed as chair of the South African chapter of the BRICS Academic Forum (previously BRICS Think Tank). Zondi will be tasked to give leadership within the South African chapter of the think tank council as well as to produce relevant knowledge to enrich South Africa’s role and involvement in BRICS. – Read more on the UP news site

Game of Thrones author announces new fantasy game

The TV show might have wrapped and there are two more books to be written, but Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has announced that he is co-creating a new fantasy game called Elden Ring. It’s being touted as its ‘largest game to date’ by Japanese studio From Software, which created the Dark Souls game series. Watch the trailer below.