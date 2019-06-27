Protests planned against #DUTshooting verdict

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has been urged to conduct it’s own investigation into the fatal shooting of Mlungisi Madonsela. This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew its case against two security guards due to insufficient evidence last week.

After the student’s death, the university had decided not conduct its own investigation but to co-operate with the police to avoid duplication. The NPA’s decision was met with disappointment by Madonsela’s family who felt that there was no justice for their son. They stated that they had not been told the complete story since the shooting and have asked for help in taking the case forward. EFF student command on campus said students felt the justice system had failed them, stating that none of the witnesses were ever called. They have promised protest action at the start of the second semester until the institution conducted a separate investigation. – Read more on the EWN site