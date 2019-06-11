Entries open for Student Cellphone Film Competition

The University of Pretoria’s Centre for Human Rights invites students from all countries across Africa to enter the 2019 edition of FACES: African Student Cellphone Film Competition. The aim of the competition is to encourage students from Africa to express themselves and to engage with issues of relevance to Africa.

The competition is open to any registered undergraduate and postgraduate students from all tertiary institutions in Africa are invited to participate, with entrants required to produce an entirely original film of a maximum of three minutes shot on a cellphone camera. The words ‘human’, ‘rights’ and ‘wrongs’ must also appear in the movie, in any order, in the dialogue or in written form.

This year, the top three winners will be receiving mobile film gear as well as cash prizes:

1st prize: R10,000

2nd prize: R5,000

3rd prize: R3,000

For more details, information and rules, visit http://www.chr.up.ac.za/faces and be sure to check through the requirements carefully. For example, this year films are limited to three minutes, unlike the past winners shown below. The closing date June 30, 2019.

Have a look at last year’s winning entries below:



2018 winner – The Disillusionment of Student Culture by Jenira Ferreira

2018 runner up – Engaged by Thiruna Naidoo

2018 third place – It Helped by Kabelo Mohlatlole



