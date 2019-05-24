What are you up to this Africa Day?

A round up of things to do to celebrate Africa Day tomorrow.

President’s inauguration

Around 32,000 people are expected to attend the Presidential Inauguration taking place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria tomorrow. #SAInauguration19

Africa Day peace march in Cape Town

Around 1500 people are expected to march in the name of peace. The aim of the march is to reduce conflict and violence and the affect it is having on the youth of the continent. The walk starts at the Albert Luthuli Plaza, moving towards the Civic Centre from 10am until 2pm. The peace walk will also be in support of the African Union (AU) goal of Silencing the guns by 2020 – Advancing the ­Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War.

Bassline Fest

Started yesterday (May 23) and runs til Saturday under the theme 25 Years of Democracy. There will be a media tour around Joburg visiting significant destinations and the Bassline Music Concert taking place on Saturday tomorrow with artists from across the continent. Check the Bassline site for pricing and updates.

Free entry at Iziko Museums

There’s free entry at (selected) Iziko Museums around the country tomorrow. Activities include a musical performance by the Buyambo Youth Group and Rainbow Academy; a film-screening and story-telling by Manyeka Arts Trust; and a bead-work workshop – all held in the Iziko South African Museum between 10h00 and 14h00.

Africa Day Invasion Soweto

Starts at 9 am at Gog Gardens Soweto.

Cassper Nyovest, Khuzani, Something Soweto and more artists

Tickets R200 or R100 for Students with a valid student card.

Mpumalanga One-Africa festival

The event will showcase music and exhibitions featuring fashion, art and crafts plus a music show with a line up including Dladla Mshunqisi, Princess Indlovukazi, Soulstar, Bob Ezy, Mr Chillax, Nuzu Deep, Vinnyswagg (Nigeria), Seawater (Eswatini) and many Mpumalanga’s Finest artists and DJs. Tickets R70-R350 at the Zithabiseni Resort & Conference Centre 62 JS Klipdrift Farm 1, Groblersdal. Starts at 9 AM



Showcasing my true Africanism

Durban University of Technology (DUT) next Friday (May 31) at the DUT Steve Biko Campus, Alan Pittendrigh Library, ground floor from 9:30 a.m. Kindly RSVP no later than the end of business day on the 27th of May 2019 (Monday). RSVP: Philiswa Mncube by email philiswam@dut.ac.za. NB: Please come in your African attire!

