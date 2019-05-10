Varsity Hockey UCT results

Results from rounds 1-4 played at Hares UCT Astro over last weekend and Monday.

Round 1 3 May 2019

Maties Hockey 2 – 0 UP Tuks Hockey

UFS Kovsies Hockey 1 – 1 UJ Hockey (Penalty Shootout 1(6) – 1(5))

Madibaz Hockey 2 – 6 NWU Hockey

UCT Hockey 5 – 1 Wits Hockey

Round 2 4 May 2019

UFS Kovsies Hockey 2 – 6 Maties Hockey

Wits Hockey 1 – 4 NWU Hockey

UP Tuks Hockey 3 – 4 UJ Hockey

UCT Hockey 5 – 4 Madibaz Hockey

Round 3 5 May 2019

Maties Hockey 7 – 0 UJ Hockey

Madibaz Hockey 0 – 7 Wits Hockey

NWU Hockey 1 – 4 UFS Kovsies Hockey

UCT Hockey 4 – 2 UP Tuks Hockey

Round 4 6 May 2019

UFS Kovsies Hockey 16 – 2 Madibaz Hockey

NWU Hockey 0 – 3 UP Tuks Hockey

Wits Hockey 1 – 2 UJ Hockey

UCT Hockey 0 – 2 Maties Hockey

Team standings after 4 rounds







Round 5 kicks off shortly at the NWU Astro, Potchefstroom where

UFS Kovsies Hockey take on Wits Hockey

UCT Hockey take on UJ Hockey

UP Tuks Hockey take on Madibaz Hockey and

NWU Hockey take on Maties Hockey

