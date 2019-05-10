Varsity Hockey UCT results

Results from rounds 1-4 played at Hares UCT Astro over last weekend and Monday.

Round 1 3 May 2019

Maties Hockey 2 – 0 UP Tuks Hockey
UFS Kovsies Hockey 1 – 1 UJ Hockey (Penalty Shootout 1(6) – 1(5))
Madibaz Hockey 2 – 6 NWU Hockey
UCT Hockey 5 – 1 Wits Hockey

Round 2 4 May 2019

UFS Kovsies Hockey 2 – 6 Maties Hockey
Wits Hockey 1 – 4 NWU Hockey
UP Tuks Hockey 3 – 4 UJ Hockey
UCT Hockey 5 – 4 Madibaz Hockey

Round 3 5 May 2019

Maties Hockey 7 – 0 UJ Hockey
Madibaz Hockey 0 – 7 Wits Hockey
NWU Hockey 1 – 4 UFS Kovsies Hockey
UCT Hockey 4 – 2 UP Tuks Hockey

Round 4 6 May 2019

UFS Kovsies Hockey 16 – 2 Madibaz Hockey
NWU Hockey 0 – 3 UP Tuks Hockey
Wits Hockey 1 – 2 UJ Hockey
UCT Hockey 0 – 2 Maties Hockey

Team standings after 4 rounds


Round 5 kicks off shortly at the NWU Astro, Potchefstroom where

UFS Kovsies Hockey take on Wits Hockey
UCT Hockey take on UJ Hockey
UP Tuks Hockey take on Madibaz Hockey and
NWU Hockey take on Maties Hockey

You can check the logs, news and updates at Varsity Sports

