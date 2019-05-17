Varsity Hockey NWU results

Results from rounds 5 – 8 played at NWU Astro over last weekend and Monday.

Round 5 10 May 2019

UFS Kovsies Hockey 7 – 0 Wits Hockey
UJ Hockey 2 – 2 UCT Hockey
PENALTY SHOOTOUT 2(2) – 2(0),
UP Tuks Hockey 9 – 0 Madibaz Hockey
NWU Hockey 2 – 1 Maties Hockey

Round 6 11 May 2019

UJ Hockey 3 – 0 Madibaz Hockey
UFS Kovsies Hockey 6 – 7 UP Tuks Hockey
Maties Hockey 2 – 2 Wits Hockey
PENALTY SHOOTOUT 2(4) – 2(5)
NWU Hockey 6 – 0 UCT Hockey

Round 7 12 May 2019

UCT Hockey 3 – 4 UFS Kovsies Hockey
Maties Hockey 7 – 0 Madibaz Hockey
Wits Hockey 0 – 3 UP Tuks Hockey
NWU Hockey 2 – 0 UJ Hockey

Round 8 13 May 2019

Wits Hockey 3 – 2 Madibaz Hockey
UJ Hockey 0 – 1 UCT Hockey
Maties Hockey 7 – 5 UP Tuks Hockey
UFS Kovsies Hockey 4 – 5 NWU Hockey

The final between Maties Hockey and NWU Hockey takes place on Monday 20 May 2019 18:45 at Maties Astro and will be televised on Supersport 10.

You can check the logs, news and updates at Varsity Sports

