Varsity Hockey NWU results



Results from rounds 5 – 8 played at NWU Astro over last weekend and Monday.

Round 5 10 May 2019

UFS Kovsies Hockey 7 – 0 Wits Hockey

UJ Hockey 2 – 2 UCT Hockey

PENALTY SHOOTOUT 2(2) – 2(0),

UP Tuks Hockey 9 – 0 Madibaz Hockey

NWU Hockey 2 – 1 Maties Hockey

Round 6 11 May 2019

UJ Hockey 3 – 0 Madibaz Hockey

UFS Kovsies Hockey 6 – 7 UP Tuks Hockey

Maties Hockey 2 – 2 Wits Hockey

PENALTY SHOOTOUT 2(4) – 2(5)

NWU Hockey 6 – 0 UCT Hockey

Round 7 12 May 2019

UCT Hockey 3 – 4 UFS Kovsies Hockey

Maties Hockey 7 – 0 Madibaz Hockey

Wits Hockey 0 – 3 UP Tuks Hockey

NWU Hockey 2 – 0 UJ Hockey

Round 8 13 May 2019

Wits Hockey 3 – 2 Madibaz Hockey

UJ Hockey 0 – 1 UCT Hockey

Maties Hockey 7 – 5 UP Tuks Hockey

UFS Kovsies Hockey 4 – 5 NWU Hockey

The final between Maties Hockey and NWU Hockey takes place on Monday 20 May 2019 18:45 at Maties Astro and will be televised on Supersport 10.

You can check the logs, news and updates at Varsity Sports