Student news wrap 15/05/19

CPUT ‘re-curriculation’ leaves students concerned about studies

Students from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) called into Cape Talk this week to complain that they would no longer qualify at the end of next year due to changing requirements. University spokesman Lauren Kansley confirmed to Pippa Hudson that this was the case and that a process re-curriculation was effecting the entire higher education system. Kanlsey said re-curriculation was being driven by the Department of Higher Education and CPUT was just one of many stakeholder institutions, adding that it had been communicated through CPUT’s website and via emails since 2013. The aim is to achieve is a single co-ordinated higher education system which is equal across the board. Listen to the full interview on the Cape Talk site.

DUT student has Masters thesis converted to Phd

Biotechnology student Ghaneshree Moonsamy has made history at the

Durban University of Technology (DUT) after her Master thesis was rated so well that it was converted to a PhD.

Following her supervisor’s advice, Moonsamy applied for a degree conversion to a doctoral degree. Her successful conversion is a first for DUT. Her study was based on the development of a production process for a probiotic microorganism, used in abalone (perlemoen) aquaculture. Illegal harvesting and slow growth means supply rarely meets demand of this seafood delicacy. Probiotics can be used to boost growth and limit disease. Moonsamy is continuing her studies and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Management in Innovation Studies at the University of Witwatersrand. “I am passionate about education, training and all things STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) related, and wish to execute my mission statement of ‘people, passion, purpose’ to the best of my ability,” she said. – Read the full article on the DUT news site

UCT urged not to boycott Israel

University of Cape Town (UCT)’s upcoming decision on whether to academically boycott Israel for it’s ongoing occupation of Palestine has received a petition urging the institution not to go ahead. A group calling itself Concerned Citizens for Academic Freedom at UCT has collected more than 25,000 signatures to “protect academic freedom at the University of Cape Town”.

Signed by UCT alumni, parents and students, the petition states that the “wholesale academic boycott against Israel violates the principles of academic freedom and freedom of speech”, cites the Constitution and argues that those principals are fundamental to education and research. In March, UCT’s senate voted in favor of a motion to academically boycott Israeli institutions, but the resolution was not adopted at the time due to several issues that had to clarified. The university’s senate is expected to meet again on Friday (May 17) to clarify and discuss these issues. – Read more on the Jerusalem Post news site.

Missy Elliott raps her way to honorary doctorate

This weekend, Missy Elliott became the first hip-hop artist to receive an honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Berklee called the legendary artist a “groundbreaking solo superstar, pioneering producer, songwriter, singer, and rapper”. Elliott who faced illness and being dropped from record labels among other setbacks, said: “There will be ups and downs — prepare for that… As long as you are breathing, it is never too late. Don’t forget that. You have come too far to quit.” She will also became the first female rapper inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June. So, if you’re sick of exams and assignments to get your degree, you could just go the ‘easy route’ by breaking records for your album sales and winning six Grammys and around 200 other awards.