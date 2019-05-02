PUK FM Local Top 10 01/05/19

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Deon Meiring climbs to number 1 with Ek Weet Net Nie. Scroll down for more hits.
#1 Ek Weet Net Nie by Deon Meiring
#2 Flow by Grassy Spark
You can watch the single on the Grassy Spark Facebook page.
#3 Electric Night by Tresor ft AKA
#4 My People by Jeremy Loops & James Hersey
#5 STFU by Ashlinn Gray
#6 Messed Up by December Streets
#7 Sour Pearls by Cockles
You can listen to the single (under a slightly naughtier name) here
#8 Mountainside by Watershed
#9 Alright Now by Runaway Nuns
#10 Tyd Om Eerlik Te Wees by Wolf De Jager