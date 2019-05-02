PUK FM Local Top 10 01/05/19

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Deon Meiring climbs to number 1 with Ek Weet Net Nie. Scroll down for more hits.

#1 Ek Weet Net Nie by Deon Meiring

#2 Flow by Grassy Spark

You can watch the single on the Grassy Spark Facebook page.

#3 Electric Night by Tresor ft AKA

#4 My People by Jeremy Loops & James Hersey

#5 STFU by Ashlinn Gray

#6 Messed Up by December Streets

#7 Sour Pearls by Cockles

You can listen to the single (under a slightly naughtier name) here

#8 Mountainside by Watershed

#9 Alright Now by Runaway Nuns

#10 Tyd Om Eerlik Te Wees by Wolf De Jager