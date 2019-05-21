Penalties give NWU the cup

Despite ending goalless at the end of play, last night’s Varsity Hockey final had plenty of thrills.

While the ladies from Potchefstroom enjoyed most of the ball possession and territory in the first quarter, they couldn’t take advantage and the score was locked at 0-0. The second and third quarters proved to be just as fast-paced but again remained scoreless. Maties launched attack after attack but were dealt a crucial blow when Hendricks was sent to the bench with a green card. Both teams continued to have- and miss out- on chances and when NWU missed out on another penalty corner with 30 seconds on the clock, the game was forced into a penalty shootout. NWU converted twice to win the cup.

Scores:

Maties: 0 Shootout: Paige Phillips,

NWU: 0 Shootout: Kirsty Adams, Clarise Smit

FNB Player of the Match: Kirsty Adams (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Mishka Ellis (NWU)

MTN Connector Award: Stephanie Botha (Maties)

Teams:

Maties: 2. Jamie Southgate, 3. Kristen Block, 4. Stephanie Botha, 5. Lee-Ann Louwrens, 6. Tammy Minnaar, 7. Lida Kotze, 8. Paige Phillips (capt), 9. Aimee-Leigh Pote, 10. Lenta Cullinan, 11. Monique Bartsch, 12. Zola Nompuku, 13. Simone van der Colff, 14. Rebecca Kaps, 17. Awande Mkhwanazi, 18. Ammaarah Hendricks, 20. Francisca Darkoh, 23. Angela Welman, 24. Lara Stevens.

NWU: 1. Caitlin Grant, 2. Mishka Ellis, 5. Jessica de Bruyn-Smith, 6. Kirsty Adams, 7. Miecke Flemming, 10. Meeghan Klomp, 11. Kelsey Minnaar, 12. Charné Maddocks (capt), 13. Carli Pretorius, 14. Clarise Smit, 15. Courtney du Preez, 16. Candice Silent, 18. Sherine Ledwaba, 19. Sare Laubscher, 20. Anneke Beukman, 22. Jacolene McLaren, 23. Kutlwano Moshugi, 24. Christa Ramasimang.

Courtesy Varsity Sports