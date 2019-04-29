Varsity Hockey tournament gets rolling at UCT

For the first time in the competition’s history, the University of Cape Town (UCT) will be hosting the first of two legs of the Varsity Hockey tournament. The competition will take place from May 3 to May 6 at the UCT Hockey Astro. Varsity Hockey works on a gender-rotation system and this season the ladies will be battling it out for the title. Defending champions, University of Pretoria (UP-Tuks) will have their sights set on claiming back-to-back titles as the men’s team won the competition last year.

Varsity Hockey code manager Jana Arlow stated that the tournament is one of the greatest amphitheatres for hockey in South Africa. “The sheer number of Varsity Hockey alumni that have gone on to represent South Africa is an indication of the strength of the tournament and how much value it brings to the sport as a whole.

The second leg of the competition will take place at the NWU Hockey Astro in Potchefstroom from May 10 to May 13. Click here for the tournament fixtures

Courtesy Varsity Sports