Varsity Cup semi-finals

Who made it to the final? Read on to see what happened as Tuks, Maties, Shimlas and NWU battled it out last night.

Maties 47 v Shimlas 5

Maties booked their place in yet another FNB Varsity Cup final when they dispatched Shimlas at home. Jordan Chait was once again in the thick of things despite 2 narrow misses and the Maroon Machine was humming nicely at 26-0 just after the break. A yellow-card and the subsequent numerical advantage allowed the visitors to score their first try of the night. At the final whistle, Maties had won semi-final number 9 and booked their place in final number seven to be played at their home ground next week.

Scores:

FNB Maties: 47

Tries: Anton du Toit (2), Daniel Jooste, Ben-Jason Dixon, Chris Massyn, Edwill van der Merwe, HJ Luus. Conversions: Jordan Chait (4), Reinhardt Fortuin (2)

FNB Shimlas: 5

Tries: Ruan Kramer

FNB Player That Rocks: Chris Massyn (FNB Maties)

Steers Kinging Moment: Edwill van der Merwe (FNB Maties)

Teams

FNB Maties: 15 Anton Du Toit, 14 Munier Harzenberg, 13 David Brits, 12 Chris Smit , 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Chait , 9 Logan Boonzaaier, 8 Stephan Streicher, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon 6 Chris Massyn (Captain), 5 Jordan Sesink-Clee, 4 Bernard Jansen, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Daniel Jooste, 1 Wayrin Losper.

Replacements: 16 HJ Luus, 17 Ricky Nwagbara, 18 Piet-Louw Strauss, 19 Jesse Johnson, 20 Mitchell Carstens, 21 Brendon Nell, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Cornel Smit.

FNB Shimlas: 15 Sechaba Matsoele, 14 Charl Pretorius, 13 William Eybers, 12 Tiaan Schutte, 11 Marnus Boshoff, 10 Lubabalo Dobela, 9 Zinedene Booysen, 8 Albertus de Bod, 7 Menzi Nhlabathi, 6 Jan Rossouw, 5 Sibabalo Qoma, 4 Nathan Jordan, 3 Ruan Kramer, 2 Wihan Marais, 1 Daniel Wessels Replacements: 16 Christian Wiburg, 17 John Fincham, 18 Mogau Mabokela, 19 Henk Pretorius, 20 Olehile Losaba, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Cham Zondeki, 23 Kurt Eybers

Tuks 24 v NWU 18

The home side made better use of their opportunities as they raced to a 12-0 lead within the first quarter of the first half at Tuks Rugby Stadium last night. The visitors must have had an earful at the half-time break because they came out firing in the opening minutes of the second half and they quickly found themselves five points up. Tinus de Beer ultimately swung the game for Tuks as he nailed two penalty goals and also became the all-time top pointer scorer of the competition. UP-Tuks walked away winners and booked themselves a spot in the 2019 Varsity Cup final.

Scores

FNB UP-Tuks: 24

Tries: Ciaran Dayaram (2). Conversions:Tinus de Beer. Penalties: Tinus de Beer (2)

FNB NWU: 18

Tries: Lungelo Gosa, Wian Conradie. Conversions: Schalk Hugo. Penalties: Schalk Hugo (2)

FNB Player that Rocks: Tinus de Beer (FNB UP-Tuks)

Steers Kinging Moment: Tinus de Beer (FNB UP-Tuks)

Teams

FNB UP-Tuks: 15. Vaughen Isaacs, 14. Dewald Naude, 13. Lourens Pretorius, 12. Erich Cronje, 11. Ciaran Dayaram, 10. Tinus de Beer, 9. Theo Maree, 8. Denzel Hill, 7. Hanru Sirgel, 6. Stephan Smit, 5. Ruan Nortje, 4. Marius Verwey (c), 3. JP Smith, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 1. Etienne Janeke.

Replacements: 16. Werner Fourie, 17. Jacobus Eloff, 18. Bart le Roux, 19. Brian Leitch, 20. Raegan Oranje, 21. Damian Bonaparte, 22. Irvin Ali, 23. Ewart Potgieter.

FNB NWU: 15. Chuiner van Rooyen, 14. Lungelo Gosa, 13. Lincoln, 12. Evardi Boshoff, 11. Pinaar van Nieker, 10. Schalk Hugo, 9. Chriswell September, 8. Edmund Rheeder, 7. Wian Conradie, 6. Gideon van der Merwe, 5. Danny du Plooy, 4. Johan Retief, 3. Matimu Manganyi, 2. Louis van der Merwe (c), 1. Botter Moloto.

Replacements: 16. Marius Stander, 17. Nelius Theron, 18. Robert Hunt, 19. Reuben du Plooy, 20. Muziwandile Mazibuko, 21. Robert Hare, 22. Akhona Nela, 23. Mcuma Nkululeko.

Maties take on Tuks next Monday (April 15) at 19:00 at the Danie Craven Stadium. Match will be televised on Supersport.

Courtesy Varsity Cup