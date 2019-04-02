Varsity Cup round 9

Scores from around the country.

NWU 74 v Wits 15

NWU proved why they’re deserved semi-finalists when they beat Wits at the Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds on Monday. Wits drew first blood but could not add any more points in the first half as NWU rampaged to a 46-3 score at half time.

Scores:

FNB NWU: 74

Tries: Wian Conradie (2), Gideon van der Merwe (2), Chuiner van Rooyen, Pienaar van Niekerk (2), Edmund Rheeder, Johan Retief.

Conversions: Schalk Hugo (8). Penalties: Schalk Hugo

FNB Wits: 15

Tries: Daniel Kasende, Justin Brandon. Conversions: Christian Humphries.

Penalties: Christian Humphries. Yellow cards: Keagan Glade, Cal Smid.

FNB Player That Rocks: Schalk Hugo (NWU)

Steers Kinging Moment: Matimu Manganyi (NWU)

UJ 14 v Shimlas 38

The Orange Army took on Shimlas in the final game of the season in wet weather which saw both teams unable to settle in the first quarter. It was Shimlas who scored first though and they continued with some eye-catching rugby and went into the break 23-0. UJ were left playing catch up but were outclassed by a dominant Shimlas side.

Scores:

FNB UJ: 14

Tries: Dian Schoonees, Adrian Bester. Cons: Wynard Botha (2)

FNB Shimlas: 38

Tries: Albertus De Bod (7-pointer), Menzi Nhlabathi , George Rossouw (7-pointer), Kurt Eybers, Ruan Henning. Cons: Lubabalo Dobela (2). Pens: Lubabalo Dobela

FNB Player That Rocks: Lubabalo Dobela (Shimlas)

Maties 84 v UWC 26

Log leaders Maties ran circles around newcomers UWC in Stellenbosch with flyhalf Jordan Chait doing most of the damage. UWC now know what it takes to compete at Varsity Cup level while Maties have gone unbeaten thus far, but the big show starts next week in the semi-finals,

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 84

Tries: Dan Jooste (2), Mike Mavovana (1×5; 1×7), Jordan Chait (3), Ben-Jason Dixon, Schalk Erasmus, Remu Malan (2), Ricky Nwagbara. Conversions: Chait (5), Adriaan van der Bank (6)

FNB UWC: 26

Tries: Jacques van Zyl, Andre Manuel (1×5; 1×7), Alex Mbete. Conversions: Keagan Fortune (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: Jordan Chait (Maties)

Steers Kinging Award: Andre Manuel (UWC)

CUT 10 v UCT 36

Who will be the fourth and final team to reach the FNB Varsity Cup semi-finals? That remained unanswered as UCT secured a vital bonus-point victory over CUT to keep their dreams alive for moving into the knockout stages. A bone-chilling Monday evening at the Green Mile did not deter the home side nor their fans from being a part of a sink-or-swim match for the Ikeys.

Scores:

FNB UCT: 36

Tries: Lindelwe Zungu, Gary Porter, James Tedder, Nyasha Tarusenga

Conversion: Darian Hock (3). Penalty: Darian Hock (2). Cards: Rayno Mapoe (yellow)

FNB CUT: 10

Tries: Cohen Jasper. Penalty: Heinrich Bitzi

FNB Player that Rocks: Niel Otto

Steers Kinging Moment: Cohen Jasper

Courtesy Varsity Cup. You can check the fixtures here.