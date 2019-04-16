Maties take the Cup for the 5th time!

Maties claim a second successive FNB Varsity Cup title and their 5th overall.

Maties 34 v Tuks 12

As the match kicked off, both teams utilised their big guns to try and pummel their opponents into submission, with little room for flair. The men in maroon enjoyed a comfortable lead of 21-0 before UP-Tuks scored 2 tries and a conversion, narrowing the gap to 21-12. Their surge was cut short when fullback Vaughen Isaacs was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on a Maties player. The home side made the advantage of an extra man count and held onto the Cup as Jordan Chait kicked his side to victory.

Scores

FNB Maties: 34

Tries: Johann van Niekerk (1×5, 1×7), Munier Harzenberg (2)

Conversions: Jordan Chait (3). Penalties: Jordan Chait (2)

FNB UP-Tuks: 12

Tries: Dewald Naude (2), Conversions: Tinus de Beer

FNB Player That Rocks: Chris Massyn (Maties)

Steers Kinging Moment: Munier Harzenberg (Maties)

Teams

FNB Maties: 15 Reinhardt Fortuin, 14 Munier Harzenberg, 13 David Brits, 12 Chris Smit , 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Chait , 9 Remu Malan, 8 Stephan Streicher, 7 Chris Massyn (Captain),6 Johann van Niekerk, 5 Ben-Jason Dixon, 4 Bernard Jansen, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Daniel Jooste, 1 Wayrin Losper.

Replacements: 16 HJ Luus, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Piet-Louw Strauss, 19 Jesse Johnson, 20 Mitchell Carstens, 21 Brendon Nell, 22 Anton Du Toit, 23 Carlisle Nel.

FNB UP-Tuks: 15. Vaughen Isaacs, 14. Dewald Naude, 13. Lourens Pretorius, 12. Erich Cronje, 11. Irvin Ali, 10. Tinus de Beer, 9. Theo Maree, 8. Denzel Hill, 7. Hanru Sirgel, 6. Stephan Smit, 5. Ruan Nortje, 4. Marius Verwey (c), 3. JP Smith, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 1. Etienne Janeke.

Replacements: 16. Werner Fourie, 17. Jacobus Eloff, 18. Bart le Roux, 19. Brian Leitch, 20. Raegan Oranje, 21. Damian Bonaparte, 22. Xolisa Guma, 23. Ewart Potgieter

Courtesy Varsity Cup.