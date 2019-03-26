Varsity Cup round 8

Round 8 saw high-scoring wins and the first draw of this year’s Varsity Cup.

Maties 59 v Shimlas 14



Maties displayed confidence from the kick-off, dominating the mauls from the lineouts and scoring 2 tries within the first 15 minutes. While Shimlas were still in the game with 30 minutes remaining they will be disappointed with not using opportunities. Handling errors and poor lineouts cost them the game.

Scores:

FNB Shimlas: 14

Tries: Kurt Eybers, Charl Pretorius.Cons: Lubabalo Dobela (2)

FNB Maties: 59

Tries: Johann van Niekerk, Daniel Jooste, Zirk Jansen, Pieter-Louw Strauss, Jordan Chait (2) Brendon Nell, Munier Hartzenberg.

Cons: Jordan Chait (5). Pens: Jordan Chait

FNB Player that Rocks: Johann Van Niekerk (Maties)

Wits 74 v UWC 40

Wits celebrated their second home game by powering an emphatic 74-40 victory over Varsity Cup debutants UWC.The visitors hit back in the second half but could not keep Wits from securing another win.

Scores:

FNB Wits: 74

Tries: Sicelo Champion, CJ Conradie, Jared Fuller, Runaldo Pedro, Daniel Kasende, Conor Brockschmidt, Philip Krause(2), Sipho Siboza, Constant Beckerling. Conversions: Chris Humphries (9)

FNB UWC: 40

Tries: Tristan Leyds, Andre Cameron Manuel (3), Reece Bocks

Conversions: Keegan Fortune (4).Penalties: Keegan Fortune

FNB Player That Rocks: Constant Beckerling (Wits)

Steers Kinging Moment: Runaldo Pedro (Wits)

CUT 7 v NWU 60

CUT were brought down to earth with a thrashing by a rampant NWU.

After FNB Tuks kept them scoreless in Potch, NWU bounced back in style to run in an eight-try to one victory over the giant slayers CUT Ixias. At no stage in this match could the Ixias gain any dominance with their normally dangerous pack of forwards.

Scores:

FNB CUT: 7

Tries: Karabo Maqeba. Cons: Marc Morrison

FNB NWU: 60

Tries: Pienaar van Niekerk (2)m AK Nela, Johan Retief, Chuiner Van Rooyen, Lugelo Gosa, Keagan Tait, Lincoln Daniels. Cons: Schalk Hugo (8)

FNB Player that Rocks: Edmund Rheeder (NWU)

Steers Kinging Moment: Schalk Hugo (NWU)

Tuks 26 v UCT 26

UP-Tuks staged a massive second half showing as they clawed their way back from a 26-0 half-time deficit to draw against UCT at home. The men in blue and white adapted quickest to slippery conditions and had a comprehensive lead at the break. Tuks’s mammoth comeback started in the 50th minute as they came out firing in the second half to force the draw.

Scores:

FNB UP-Tuks: 26

Tries: Denzel Hill, Erich Cronje, Bart le Roux. Conversions: Tinus de Beer (3). Penalty: De Beer

FNB UCT: 26

Tries: Rayno Mapoe, Jonty Bredell, Cuan Hablutzel.

Conversions: Jonty Bredell. Penalties: Bredell (3)

FNB Player that Rocks: Busanda Mabena (UCT)

Steers Kinging Moment: Rayno Mapoe (UCT)

Courtesy Varsity Cup. You can check the log here.