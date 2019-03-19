Varsity Cup round 7

Round 7 action as CUT, Tuks, Wits and UWC win their games.

CUT 38 v Shimlas 35

A true rugby thriller unfolded as CUT stood firm in the final five minutes of a gruelling Shimlas fightback to score their third win of the 2019 Varsity Cup. This well fought clash was locked at 21-all at half time.

Scores:

FNB Shimlas: 35

Tries: Jan Cloete, Hanno Snyman, Tiaan Schutte (2) and Justin Taylor

Cons: Lubabalo Dobela (3)

FNB CUT: 38

Tries: Hardus Nel, Cohan Jasper, Dimitrio Tieties, Rayno Nel and Edward Davids. Cons: Heinrich Bitzi (4). Pen: Heinrich Bitzi

FNB Player that Rocks: Cohan Jasper (CUT)

NWU 0 v Tuks 28

Nothing went the way of NWU who could not score and suffered a hefty defeat at the Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds. NWU had more possession in the second half but bad handling and poor decision making left them with nothing to show for it. Tuks’ win holds them steady in second spot going into week 8 of the FNB Varsity Cup competition.

FNB NWU: 0

FNB Tuks: 28

Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Damian Bonaparte, Brian Leitch

Conversions: Tinus de Beer. Penalties: Tinus de Beer (3)

FNB Player That Rocks: Johan Grobbelaar (Tuks)

Steers Kinging Moment: Damian Bonaparte (Tuks)

UWC 29 v UJ 17

An inspired UWC saw off 2018 semi-finalists UJ for their first-ever FNB Varsity Cup victory on Monday night. Despite still being at the bottom of the log, the victory means head coach Chester Williams and his men have achieved what many thought would be an almost impossible task ahead of the 2019 season.

Scorers:

FNB UWC: 29

Tries: Aidynn Cupido, Lyle Hendricks, Justin Theys, Labib Kannemeyer

Cons: Aidynn Cupido (3). Pen: Aidynn Cupido

FNB UJ: 17

Tries: Adrian Bester, Tatendaishe Mujawo

Con: Mashudu Raphunga. Pen: Mashudu Raphunga

FNB Player That Rocks: Aidynn Cupido

Steers Kinging Moment: Labib Kannemeyer

Wits 30 v UCT 29

After losing three games on the bounce, Wits secured a narrow victory over UCT at home. In a game that was highly entertaining one point made the difference and ended the dry run.

Scores:

FNB Wits: 30

Tries: AJ Van Blerk (2), Sicelo Champion

Conversions: Chris Humphries (3). Penalties: Chris Humphries

FNB UCT: 29

Tries: Gary Porter, Joshua Moon, Joshua Van vuuren

Conversions: Darian Hock (2). Penalties: Darian Hock

FNB Player That Rocks: Kapepula Kasende (Wits)

Steers Kinging Moment: Chris Humphries (Wits)

Courtesy Varsity Cup