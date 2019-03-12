Varsity Cup round 6

Round 6 results from around the country.

Tuks 27 – 14 Shimlas

A wet and cold Shimla Park saw Tuks win in Bloem. From the start it was Tuks who controlled the ball possession better and consistent pressure and domination paid off in the 19th minute with a penalty. Tuks were still ahead after the half time break and despite a late push from Shimlas in the closing minutes, they sealed another victory and remain second on the log.

Scores:

FNB Shimlas: 14

Tries: Bertie de Bod, Zak Burger (7-pointer). Conversions : Lubabalo Dobela (1). Penalties : Lubabalo Dobela

FNB Tuks: 27

Tries : Lourens Pretorius, Stephan Smit, Erich Cronje.

Conversions : Marthinus De Beer (3). Penalties : Marthinus De Beer (2)

FNB Player that Rocks: Johan Grobbelaar

NWU 32 – 17 UCT

A fast-paced start to the game at the Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds saw both teams score within the first 15 minutes. Both teams had players yellow carded and NWU lost Gideon van der Merwe, who was red carded on the cusp of half time. Despite being a man short, NWU battled through and took a comfortable victory.

Scores:

FNB NWU: 32

Tries: Reuben du Plooy (2), Botter Moloto, Edmund Rheeder. Conversions: Schalk Hugo (3). Penalties: Schalk Hugo. Yellow cards: Eugene Hare

Red cards: Gideon van der Merwe

FNB UCT: 17

Tries: Joshua van Vuuren, Gary Porter. Conversions: Darian Hock (2)

Penalties: Darian Hock. Yellow cards: Brandon Salomo, Joshua Moon

FNB Player That Rocks: Edmund Rheeder

Steers Kinging Moment: Reuben du Plooy.

UWC 21- 38 CUT

A powerhouse performance from the CUT pack of forwards saw them outmuscle UWC at the UWC Sport Stadium. The visitors scored three converted tries in the first half en route to securing their second FNB Varsity Cup win for 2019.

Scores:

FNB UWC: 21

Tries: Tristan Leyds, Tristan Leyds (7-point try), Andre Manuel

Cons: Aidynn Cupido (2). Yellow Card: Labib Kannemeyer.

Red Card: Jaen-Louis de Lange

FNB CUT: 38

Tries: Ruan Wasserman, Rayno Nel, Anrich Alberts, Anrich Alberts, Hardus Nel. Cons: Heinrich Bitzi (2), Marc Morrison (3).Pen: Marc Morrison.

FNB Player That Rocks: Rayno Nel (CUT)

Steers Kinging Moment: Tristan Leyds (UWC).

Maties 24- 13 UJ

Log leaders Maties, were made to sweat as UJ pushed them all the way in their encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium. At half time Maties had a narrow 12-10 lead and it was flyhalf Jordan Chait whose 4 penalties took the game away from UJ.

Scores:

FNB Maties: 24

Tries: Anton du Toit, Jesse Johnson. Conversions: Jordan Chait. Penalty: Jordan Chait (4)

FNB UJ: 13

Tries: Malembe Mpofu. Conversions: Mashudu Raphunga. Penalty: Mashudu Raphunga (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: HJ Luus (Maties)

Steers Kinging Award: Jesse Johnson (Maties)

