Varsity Cup round 5

All the action from round 5 of this year’s Varsity Cup.

Maties 43 v NWU 15

In what was hyped up to be the clash of the competition so far, log leaders Maties took on an undefeated NWU in Stellenbosch. The men in maroon were unstoppable and walked away with an impressive 43-15 final score.

Scores

FNB Maties: 43

Tries: HJ Luus, Edwill van der Merwe (2×7 pointers; 1×5 pointer), Dan Jooste. Conversions: Jordan Chait (3), Reinhardt Fortuin. Penalty: Chait (3)

FNB NWU: 15

Tries: Gideon van der Westhuizen; Wian Conradie

Conversions: Schalk Hugo. Penalty: Schalk Hugo

FNB Player That Rocks: Edwill van der Merwe (Maties)

Steers Kinging Award: Edwill van der Merwe (Maties)

Ikeys 40 v Shimlas 51

Shimlas defeated Ikeys in their high scoring the fifth round match. A total of 13 tries were scored in Bloemfontein. With 37 minutes to go the score was 44 – 7 and saw a feisty fightback from the Tigers who also scored the last try of the match.

Scores

FNB Shimlas: 51

TRIES: Cham Zondeki, Ruan Henning (2) Marnus Boshoff (2) Zak Burger, Tiaan Schutte. CONVERSIONS: Lubabalo Dobela (5). PENALTIES: Lubabalo Dobela

FNB UCT: 40

TRIES: Cornelius Otto, Darian Hock, James Tedder(2), Cuan Hablutzel, Gary Porter. CONVERSIONS: Lohan Lubbe (1), Darian Hock (4). PENALTIES: Lohan Lubbe

FNB Player that Rocks: Ruan Kramer (Shimlas).

Tuks 70 v UWC 12

UWC drew first blood but it all went downhill from there for the home side as 3 unanswered converted five-point tries on either side of the halftime break saw Tuks hammer UWC 12-70 in Bellville. To come back from six converted tries on either side of the half time break was too much for the highly motivated and spirited home side. Tuks completed their win with a further 4 tries.

Scores

FNB UWC: 12

Try: Tristan Leyds (7-point try). Con: Keagan Fortune. Pen: Keagan Fortune

FNB Tuks: 70

Tries: Theo Maree, Johan Grobbelaar, Johan Grobbelaar, Stephan Smit, Marius Verwey, Ruan Nortje, Ciaran Dayara, Irvin Ali, Hanru Sirgel, Jacobus Eloff. Cons: Tinus de Beer (10).

FNB Player That Rocks: Hanru Sirgel (FNB Tuks)

Steers Kinging Moment: Tristan Leyds (FNB UWC)

UJ 39 v Wits 16

UJ finally registered their first win of the 2019 Varsity Cup and it was made sweeter as they claimed the bragging rights over Wits. The Orange Army played some dazzling rugby and unarguably put on their best performance of the season.

Scores

FNB UJ: 39

Tries: Odwa Nkunjana (2), Shaun Williams (seven-pointer), Adrian Bester

Cons: Mashudu Raphunga (3). Pens: Mashudu Raphunga (3)

FNB Wits: 16

Tries: Adrian Van Blerk. Kasende Kapepula (seven-pointer). Cons: Ruan Cloete (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: Odwa Nkunjana (UJ)

