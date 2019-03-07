PUK FM Local Top 10 06/03/19

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Early B ft Jack Parow and Justin Vega hits number 1 this week with Potte. Scroll down for more hits.
#1 Potte by Early B ft Jack Parow and Justin Vega
#2 I Will Survive by Mark Stent ft Hanco
#3 Krake by Straatligkinders
#4 Rainmaker by Sutherland
#5 Hadeda by The Kiffness
#6 Droom Hoog by Fokofpolisiekar
#7 Defeated by Richard Stirton
You can watch a performance of the single here.
#8 In Place of Something by Wonderboom
#9 Summertime Vibe by Malaga ft JR and December Streets
#10 Aphrodite by Tresor and Beatenberg