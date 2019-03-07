PUK FM Local Top 10 06/03/19

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Early B ft Jack Parow and Justin Vega hits number 1 this week with Potte. Scroll down for more hits.

#1 Potte by Early B ft Jack Parow and Justin Vega

#2 I Will Survive by Mark Stent ft Hanco

#3 Krake by Straatligkinders

#4 Rainmaker by Sutherland

#5 Hadeda by The Kiffness

#6 Droom Hoog by Fokofpolisiekar

#7 Defeated by Richard Stirton

You can watch a performance of the single here.

#8 In Place of Something by Wonderboom

#9 Summertime Vibe by Malaga ft JR and December Streets

#10 Aphrodite by Tresor and Beatenberg