Last day for NSFAS appeals

If you are one of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) 2019 applicants whose application was unsuccessful, you have until tomorrow (March 8) to dispute this funding decision.

You will need to download the appeals form and complete and send it to the NSFAS with the necessary documentation (e.g. death certificate, medical records, proof of loss of income). More details such as where and when to submit the form are outlined on section A of the form. Please note that the appeal process is only for students who applied for funding before the 2 December 2018 closing date, with valid reasons to appeal (see section D on the form for a list of reasons).

Courtesy NSFAS